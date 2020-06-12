/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
115 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in East Palo Alto, CA
East Palo Alto
Woodland Park
5 Newell Road, East Palo Alto, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,100
752 sqft
Great location halfway between San Francisco and San Jose. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes, duplexes and single-family homes. Community has controlled access, playground, 15 swimming pools and is pet-friendly.
San Antonio
El Portal
2065 California Street, Mountain View, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,195
963 sqft
El Portal is a Spanish inspired Building located in the heart of the Silicon Valley, in Mountain View. Our spacious newly remodeled 1 & 2 bedroom apartment homes offer galley kitchens, plank flooring and large sun drenched floor plans.
San Antonio
Domus on the Boulevard
2650 W El Camino Real, Mountain View, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,014
1057 sqft
Located along Highway 82 and close to N San Antonio Road. Luxury apartments with hardwood flooring, designer kitchen appliances and patio or balcony. Pool, pool table, gym and garage available to residents.
University South
The Marc Palo Alto
501 Forest Ave, Palo Alto, CA
2 Bedrooms
$5,299
945 sqft
**Our Team is Here to Help! In support of preventing the spread of COVID-19, for the health of you, our residents, and community, we are now only offering personalized touring options including FaceTime, video, and virtual tours.
Shoreline West
Montrose
1720 W El Camino Real, Mountain View, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,085
1164 sqft
Brand-new apartment community in Mountain View's Shoreline West neighborhood. State-of-the-art fitness center, landscaped pool and spa area, and welcoming clubhouse are wired with latest technology. Interiors feature stainless steel appliances.
Shoreline West
Maplewood
1885 California St, Mountain View, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,275
947 sqft
Situated on landscaped grounds in Downtown Mountain View. Convenient to Silicon Valley employment centers. Spacious studio and two-bedroom apartments featuring kitchens with maple cabinets, microwaves and dishwashers. Community offers two dog runs.
Staumbaugh-Heller
Franklin 299
299 Franklin St, Redwood City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,219
1203 sqft
Granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Amenities include a grill, media room, car charging and concierge service. Near Downtown Redwood City. Easy access to the bullet train.
Moffett-Whisman
Village Lake
777 W Middlefield Rd, Mountain View, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,815
980 sqft
Communal amenities include ping pong room, sauna, fitness center and pool. Homes feature ceiling fans, dishwasher and renovated interiors. Located just minutes from shopping and dining options.
Centennial
The Marston by Windsor
825 Marshall St, Redwood City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,935
1112 sqft
A modern community at the corner of Marshall Street and Main Street, near area shopping, dining, and the tech giants. On-site amenities include a club-style fitness center, roof deck area, and a business center.
Redwood Oaks
707 Leahy Apartments
707 Leahy St, Redwood City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,850
880 sqft
Spacious apartment homes with big patios, fully equipped kitchens and walk-in closets. Washer/dryer in unit. Located close to Stanford Shopping Center and Hillsdale Mall. Community has underground parking and a saline swimming pool.
San Antonio
Verve
1984 W El Camino Real, Mountain View, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,550
1254 sqft
One- and two-bedroom units available, all with spacious floor plans. Modern design with community game room, clubhouse, fitness center, conference center and resort-style swimming pool. Short-term leases also available.
Midtown Palo Alto
Southwood
2850 Middlefield Rd, Palo Alto, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,686
980 sqft
Near Stanford University, within walking distance of parks, shopping and public transportation. Newly-renovated one- and two-bedroom apartments with hardwood floors, patio/balconies and walk-in-closets. Pool, tennis court and clubhouse. Small pets welcome with fee.
San Antonio
Avalon Towers on the Peninsula
2400 W El Camino Real, Los Altos, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,830
1142 sqft
Bright apartments with easy access to Route 101. Granite countertops and maple kitchen cabinetry. Hardwood floors. Walk-in closets and extra storage. Community garden, coffee bar, fire pit. Doorman and elevator.
Shoreline West
Avalon Mountain View
1600 Villa St, Mountain View, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,320
916 sqft
Stylish updates with incredible views. Recently renovated with hardwood floors, extra storage, and patio or balconies. Outdoor pool, car wash area and a dog park on-site. Trash valet and carports available.
Monta Loma-Farley-Rock
The Village Residences
555 San Antonio Rd, Mountain View, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,197
1169 sqft
Central location and spacious layouts with patios, hardwood flooring and movable kitchen islands. Community amenities include pool, fireside spa, library, gym, yoga studio and park-side open-air terrace.
Novo
2270 El Camino Real, Mountain View, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,828
1049 sqft
Choose the type of leasing experience that works best for you! 1. Self-Guided Tours 2. Video or Facetime Tour Contact us to schedule your appointment today. Novo is truly setting the bar for Mountain View living.
Monta Loma-Farley-Rock
Madrone
111 N Rengstorff Ave, Mountain View, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,552
1073 sqft
All new apartments in the heart of Silicon Valley. Apartments have hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. Short trip to the Stevens Creek Trail, which is great for walking, hiking and outdoor workouts.
Elan Menlo Park
3645 Haven Ave, Menlo Park, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,971
1023 sqft
Fabulous resort-style community near Highway 101. Many apartment updates including stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. On-site pool, gym, hot tub and clubhouse. A fire pit, dog park and courtyard are available.
San Antonio
The Dean
458 San Antonio Rd, Mountain View, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,768
1043 sqft
Join us for a self-guided or virtual tour! Explore your new home from the comfort of your couch, or on a self-guided journey through our Neighborhood.
South of Midtown
Stanford Villa
3375 Alma St, Palo Alto, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,395
1025 sqft
Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments feature fully appointed kitchens, spacious floor plans and all white appliances. Community has a fitness center, sauna, three swimming pools and laundry on-site.
Green Acres
Tan Plaza Continental
580 Arastradero Rd, Palo Alto, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,831
1200 sqft
Modern apartment homes with stainless steel appliances and granite counters. Cats and dogs allowed. Community highlights include bike storage, a barbecue area, and a gym. Close to US 101 and Stanford University.
Sharon Height
Sharon Green
350 Sharon Park Dr, Menlo Park, CA
2 Bedrooms
$5,107
1062 sqft
Peaceful community located on 17 acres of green property in the heart of Menlo Park. Close to Stanford University. Apartments feature private patio/balcony, fireplace, walk-in closets and hardwood floors.
Redwood Oaks
885 Woodside
885 Woodside Rd, Redwood City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,485
1289 sqft
Convenient to both San Francisco and San Jose, with beautiful views of the Santa Cruz Mountains. Custom cabinets and finishes, central heat and air conditioning, and unique pebble stone showers.
San Antonio
1943 Mount Vernon Ct Apt 203
1943 Mount Vernon Court, Mountain View, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,250
1169 sqft
For more information please visit our website www.dwmproperties.com or call 408-356-6893 DWM Properties, Inc.
