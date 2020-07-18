Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated fireplace some paid utils

Close to Stanford, Google, Amazon, and Facebook...



** Comfortable 3.5 beds/1.5 bath home is AVAILABLE on July 1

Refinished hardwood flooring and new interior & exterior paint.

Remodeled kitchen, bathroom with new tub, new vanity, & new lights.



kitchen with new granite countertop, new kitchen flooring, gas stove, and refrigerator, backyard with patio.

Less than a mile from the IKEA, Ravenswood Shopping center, restaurants, grocery stores and schools! Very close to freeway 101, public transportation and Facebook HQ.



We accept Section 8!



Address: 2207 Addison Ave. East Palo Alto CA 94303. By appointment only, please call, text 650-814-7177 or by email to Linda if you are interested.

No Pets Allowed



