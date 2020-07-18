All apartments in East Palo Alto
East Palo Alto, CA
2207 Addison Ave.
2207 Addison Ave.

2207 Addison Avenue · (650) 814-7177
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2207 Addison Avenue, East Palo Alto, CA 94303
East Palo Alto

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 1.5 baths, $3400 · Avail. now

$3,400

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
fireplace
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
A Comfortable Home in East Palo Alto - Property Id: 314517

Close to Stanford, Google, Amazon, and Facebook...

** Comfortable 3.5 beds/1.5 bath home is AVAILABLE on July 1
Refinished hardwood flooring and new interior & exterior paint.
Remodeled kitchen, bathroom with new tub, new vanity, & new lights.

kitchen with new granite countertop, new kitchen flooring, gas stove, and refrigerator, backyard with patio.
Less than a mile from the IKEA, Ravenswood Shopping center, restaurants, grocery stores and schools! Very close to freeway 101, public transportation and Facebook HQ.

We accept Section 8!

Address: 2207 Addison Ave. East Palo Alto CA 94303. By appointment only, please call, text 650-814-7177 or by email to Linda if you are interested.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/2207-addison-ave.-east-palo-alto-ca/314517
Property Id 314517

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5956250)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2207 Addison Ave. have any available units?
2207 Addison Ave. has a unit available for $3,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2207 Addison Ave. have?
Some of 2207 Addison Ave.'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2207 Addison Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
2207 Addison Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2207 Addison Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 2207 Addison Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in East Palo Alto.
Does 2207 Addison Ave. offer parking?
No, 2207 Addison Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 2207 Addison Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2207 Addison Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2207 Addison Ave. have a pool?
No, 2207 Addison Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 2207 Addison Ave. have accessible units?
No, 2207 Addison Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 2207 Addison Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2207 Addison Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2207 Addison Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 2207 Addison Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.
