165 E. OKEEFE STREET #4

Amenities

in unit laundry parking pool bbq/grill microwave carpet

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill

Menlo Park Border Townhome Available For Rent! - Well maintained 2 bedroom 1.5 bath townhome with Menlo Park mailing address & inside laundry! Washer and dryer provided without warranty. Kitchen includes electric range, refrigerator and microwave hood. Carpeted bedrooms. Secure building with underground parking. Located close to schools, Willow Oaks Park, Oakwood Market, Mardini's Deli Cafe, Cafe Zoe, WingStop, Menlo BBQ, Four Seasons Hotel, ChargePoint Charging Station, Amazon, Facebook, Google, Office Depot, CVS Pharmacy, Target, Home Depot, IKEA and on the west side of the 101 freeway!



FOLLOW THE LINK BELOW FOR A 360 TOUR:



https://mls.ricohtours.com/f52caddb-b5df-4cc5-87da-d68ae7cf981c/



TENANT QUALIFICATIONS:



GROSS COMBINED HOUSEHOLD INCOME MUST EQUATE $8,985 OR MORE

MINIMUM FICO SCORE OF 700



LEASE TERMS ARE:

RENT: $2,995

SECURITY DEPOSIT: $3,095

WATER & GARBAGE INCLUDED

TENANT TO PAY FOR ELECTRICITY

ONE YEAR LEASE

NO SMOKING

NO PETS



PLEASE CALL ANGEL AT 408-253-1003 TO SCHEDULE A VIRTUAL OR IN PERSON SHOWING. (FOR IN PERSON SHOWING, 2 PEOPLE MAX & YOU MUST WEAR YOUR OWN MASK BEFORE ENTERING UNIT)



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5726093)