Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

165 E. OKEEFE STREET #4

165 East O'keefe Street · (408) 253-1000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

165 East O'keefe Street, East Palo Alto, CA 94303
East Palo Alto

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 165 E. OKEEFE STREET #4 · Avail. now

$2,995

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1182 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
Menlo Park Border Townhome Available For Rent! - Well maintained 2 bedroom 1.5 bath townhome with Menlo Park mailing address & inside laundry! Washer and dryer provided without warranty. Kitchen includes electric range, refrigerator and microwave hood. Carpeted bedrooms. Secure building with underground parking. Located close to schools, Willow Oaks Park, Oakwood Market, Mardini's Deli Cafe, Cafe Zoe, WingStop, Menlo BBQ, Four Seasons Hotel, ChargePoint Charging Station, Amazon, Facebook, Google, Office Depot, CVS Pharmacy, Target, Home Depot, IKEA and on the west side of the 101 freeway!

FOLLOW THE LINK BELOW FOR A 360 TOUR:

https://mls.ricohtours.com/f52caddb-b5df-4cc5-87da-d68ae7cf981c/

TENANT QUALIFICATIONS:

GROSS COMBINED HOUSEHOLD INCOME MUST EQUATE $8,985 OR MORE
MINIMUM FICO SCORE OF 700

LEASE TERMS ARE:
RENT: $2,995
SECURITY DEPOSIT: $3,095
WATER & GARBAGE INCLUDED
TENANT TO PAY FOR ELECTRICITY
ONE YEAR LEASE
NO SMOKING
NO PETS

PLEASE CALL ANGEL AT 408-253-1003 TO SCHEDULE A VIRTUAL OR IN PERSON SHOWING. (FOR IN PERSON SHOWING, 2 PEOPLE MAX & YOU MUST WEAR YOUR OWN MASK BEFORE ENTERING UNIT)

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5726093)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 165 E. OKEEFE STREET #4 have any available units?
165 E. OKEEFE STREET #4 has a unit available for $2,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 165 E. OKEEFE STREET #4 have?
Some of 165 E. OKEEFE STREET #4's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 165 E. OKEEFE STREET #4 currently offering any rent specials?
165 E. OKEEFE STREET #4 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 165 E. OKEEFE STREET #4 pet-friendly?
No, 165 E. OKEEFE STREET #4 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in East Palo Alto.
Does 165 E. OKEEFE STREET #4 offer parking?
Yes, 165 E. OKEEFE STREET #4 does offer parking.
Does 165 E. OKEEFE STREET #4 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 165 E. OKEEFE STREET #4 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 165 E. OKEEFE STREET #4 have a pool?
Yes, 165 E. OKEEFE STREET #4 has a pool.
Does 165 E. OKEEFE STREET #4 have accessible units?
No, 165 E. OKEEFE STREET #4 does not have accessible units.
Does 165 E. OKEEFE STREET #4 have units with dishwashers?
No, 165 E. OKEEFE STREET #4 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 165 E. OKEEFE STREET #4 have units with air conditioning?
No, 165 E. OKEEFE STREET #4 does not have units with air conditioning.
