151 Abelia Way, East Palo Alto, CA 94303

Amenities

in unit laundry garage recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.co/propertydetails/5efb5fa1d1661316542b6d06 Quiet street in the gardens area of East Palo Alto

This house has 3 BR and 2 baths , 1 bathroom at the master bedroom with exit to backyard, and walk-in closet.

Recently Remodeled with a lot of natural light, contemporary new kitchen design with stainless appliances, laminate flooring , new bathrooms. Gated front yard and huge backyard with covered gazebo .

Washer dryer in Garage + four parking spaces on driveways

Close exit to 101 ,Amazon , Facebook , Google , Stanford

Landlord pays for Garbage and landscaping, tenant pays for water and Electricity

- No smoking in the house



1 year lease

Credit Score of 680 or Higher

Proof of income to support 2.0 x the rent, no evictions. email us if you are interested and will let you know if its ok to apply on Zillow.



