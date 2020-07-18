All apartments in East Palo Alto
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

151 Abelia Way, East Palo Alto, CA 94303

151 Abelia Way · (650) 463-9203
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

151 Abelia Way, East Palo Alto, CA 94303
East Palo Alto

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3.0 Bedroom, 2.0 Bathroom · Avail. now

$4,150

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1130 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.co/propertydetails/5efb5fa1d1661316542b6d06 Quiet street in the gardens area of East Palo Alto
This house has 3 BR and 2 baths , 1 bathroom at the master bedroom with exit to backyard, and walk-in closet.
Recently Remodeled with a lot of natural light, contemporary new kitchen design with stainless appliances, laminate flooring , new bathrooms. Gated front yard and huge backyard with covered gazebo .
Washer dryer in Garage + four parking spaces on driveways
Close exit to 101 ,Amazon , Facebook , Google , Stanford
Landlord pays for Garbage and landscaping, tenant pays for water and Electricity
- No smoking in the house

1 year lease
Credit Score of 680 or Higher
Proof of income to support 2.0 x the rent, no evictions. email us if you are interested and will let you know if its ok to apply on Zillow.

(RLNE5907413)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 151 Abelia Way, East Palo Alto, CA 94303 have any available units?
151 Abelia Way, East Palo Alto, CA 94303 has a unit available for $4,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 151 Abelia Way, East Palo Alto, CA 94303 have?
Some of 151 Abelia Way, East Palo Alto, CA 94303's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 151 Abelia Way, East Palo Alto, CA 94303 currently offering any rent specials?
151 Abelia Way, East Palo Alto, CA 94303 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 151 Abelia Way, East Palo Alto, CA 94303 pet-friendly?
No, 151 Abelia Way, East Palo Alto, CA 94303 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in East Palo Alto.
Does 151 Abelia Way, East Palo Alto, CA 94303 offer parking?
Yes, 151 Abelia Way, East Palo Alto, CA 94303 offers parking.
Does 151 Abelia Way, East Palo Alto, CA 94303 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 151 Abelia Way, East Palo Alto, CA 94303 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 151 Abelia Way, East Palo Alto, CA 94303 have a pool?
No, 151 Abelia Way, East Palo Alto, CA 94303 does not have a pool.
Does 151 Abelia Way, East Palo Alto, CA 94303 have accessible units?
No, 151 Abelia Way, East Palo Alto, CA 94303 does not have accessible units.
Does 151 Abelia Way, East Palo Alto, CA 94303 have units with dishwashers?
No, 151 Abelia Way, East Palo Alto, CA 94303 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 151 Abelia Way, East Palo Alto, CA 94303 have units with air conditioning?
No, 151 Abelia Way, East Palo Alto, CA 94303 does not have units with air conditioning.
