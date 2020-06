Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning recently renovated Property Amenities

1443 E Bayshore Road Available 06/08/20 ***Coming Soon*** 2 Bedroom Apt near Facebook - Newly renovated gorgeous two bedroom, one bathroom apartment with updated kitchen and all new appliances located within 2 miles of Facebook. That's a 5 min drive or 40 min bike ride. Stay cool when its warm outside or warm when it's cool with a newly installed HVAC system. This apartment is one of two units located on Bayshore Road atop a mixed-use building with a neighborhood grocery and pizza restaurant below. You don't want to miss this gem! ***COVIDE-19 Notice*** We practice social distancing and will show no more than two persons of the same household by appointment only.



