Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Urban Living Near Facebook/Amazon - Newly renovated urban oasis located on a major frontage road atop a mixed-use building with a neighborhood grocery and pizza parlor below. This two bedroom apartment was gutted and redone with a new bathroom, kitchen, and new wood laminate and tile flooring. It's within 2 miles of Facebook. That's a 5 min drive or 40 min bike ride. Walking distance to Ikea and Amazon. Easy access to University Ave and Hwy 101. Stay comfortable with air conditioning. You don't want to miss this gem! ***COVIDE-19 Notice*** We practice social distancing and will show no more than two persons of the same household by appointment only.



(RLNE5701181)