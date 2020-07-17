All apartments in East Los Angeles
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

5708 Dewar Ave.

5708 Dewar Avenue · (562) 430-3588
Location

5708 Dewar Avenue, East Los Angeles, CA 90022
East Los Angeles

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 5708 Dewar Ave. · Avail. now

$1,625

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Monterey Park Adjacent - 1 Bed 1 Bath - Wood Floors - New Paint - 1 Car Gar! - We are proudly offering for rent this 1 bedroom 1 bath apartment in the East Los Angeles area. The apartment is approximately 650 square feet with new paint, wood flooring, kitchen tile countertops, kitchen and bathroom tile flooring, dining area, bathroom subway tile and ceiling fan. The apartment comes with 1 car garage and onsite laundry room. The apartment is conveniently located near the 710, 5 and 60 freeways and just a few minutes away from the Metro Gold Line - Atlantic Station. Hurry, this apartment won't last long.

For other listings in your area, feel free to check our website at:
http://www.rayrobertsrealty.com/rentals.html

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5875593)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5708 Dewar Ave. have any available units?
5708 Dewar Ave. has a unit available for $1,625 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5708 Dewar Ave. have?
Some of 5708 Dewar Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5708 Dewar Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
5708 Dewar Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5708 Dewar Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 5708 Dewar Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in East Los Angeles.
Does 5708 Dewar Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 5708 Dewar Ave. offers parking.
Does 5708 Dewar Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5708 Dewar Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5708 Dewar Ave. have a pool?
No, 5708 Dewar Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 5708 Dewar Ave. have accessible units?
No, 5708 Dewar Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 5708 Dewar Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 5708 Dewar Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5708 Dewar Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 5708 Dewar Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.
