3516 Michigan Ave.

Amenities
Charming 2 Bedroom house in Wellington Heights - Bright and clean 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom rear guest house with ceramic tile and laminate wood flooring available for immediate move in.
- Includes private carport and driveway parking.
- Enclosed backyard
- Plenty of built-in storage.
- No appliances included. Tenant needs to provide refrigerator and stove.
- Washer & Dryer hookup. If tenants install a washing machine, they will need to pay $50.00 extra for the water bill.
- Wall heater. No A/C.
Only minutes from Eugene Obregon Park and also the 60 & 710 Freeways.
(RLNE4429104)