Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3516 Michigan Ave.

3516 Michigan Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3516 Michigan Avenue, East Los Angeles, CA 90063
East Los Angeles

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
carport
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming 2 Bedroom house in Wellington Heights - Bright and clean 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom rear guest house with ceramic tile and laminate wood flooring available for immediate move in.

- Includes private carport and driveway parking.

- Enclosed backyard

- Plenty of built-in storage.

- No appliances included. Tenant needs to provide refrigerator and stove.

- Washer & Dryer hookup. If tenants install a washing machine, they will need to pay $50.00 extra for the water bill.

- Wall heater. No A/C.

Only minutes from Eugene Obregon Park and also the 60 & 710 Freeways.

(RLNE4429104)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3516 Michigan Ave. have any available units?
3516 Michigan Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Los Angeles, CA.
What amenities does 3516 Michigan Ave. have?
Some of 3516 Michigan Ave.'s amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3516 Michigan Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
3516 Michigan Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3516 Michigan Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 3516 Michigan Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 3516 Michigan Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 3516 Michigan Ave. does offer parking.
Does 3516 Michigan Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3516 Michigan Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3516 Michigan Ave. have a pool?
No, 3516 Michigan Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 3516 Michigan Ave. have accessible units?
No, 3516 Michigan Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 3516 Michigan Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3516 Michigan Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3516 Michigan Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 3516 Michigan Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.
