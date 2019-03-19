3516 Michigan Ave.

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities carport parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Charming 2 Bedroom house in Wellington Heights - Bright and clean 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom rear guest house with ceramic tile and laminate wood flooring available for immediate move in.



- Includes private carport and driveway parking.



- Enclosed backyard



- Plenty of built-in storage.



- No appliances included. Tenant needs to provide refrigerator and stove.



- Washer & Dryer hookup. If tenants install a washing machine, they will need to pay $50.00 extra for the water bill.



- Wall heater. No A/C.



Only minutes from Eugene Obregon Park and also the 60 & 710 Freeways.



(RLNE4429104)