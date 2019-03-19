Rent Calculator
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
Location
1343 N Cordon Dr, East Los Angeles, CA 90063
East Los Angeles
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
some paid utils
microwave
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Available 03/01/19 East L.A - Property Id: 101109
Perfect Location
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/101109
Property Id 101109
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4724373)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1343 Cordon Dr have any available units?
1343 Cordon Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
East Los Angeles, CA
.
What amenities does 1343 Cordon Dr have?
Some of 1343 Cordon Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1343 Cordon Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1343 Cordon Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1343 Cordon Dr pet-friendly?
No, 1343 Cordon Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in East Los Angeles
.
Does 1343 Cordon Dr offer parking?
No, 1343 Cordon Dr does not offer parking.
Does 1343 Cordon Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1343 Cordon Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1343 Cordon Dr have a pool?
No, 1343 Cordon Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1343 Cordon Dr have accessible units?
No, 1343 Cordon Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1343 Cordon Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1343 Cordon Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 1343 Cordon Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 1343 Cordon Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
