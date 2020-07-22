Apartment List
230 Apartments for rent in East Foothills, CA with washer-dryers

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in East Foothills offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afternoo...

1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 05:04 PM
1 Unit Available
East Foothills
15888 Alta Vista Way
15888 Alta Vista Way, East Foothills, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,450
1380 sqft
Charming three bedroom, three bath single family home in the hills of Alum Rock. Close by to San Jose Country Club and nearby many hiking trails. This home is a single floor and is roughly 1,380 sq.ft.
Results within 1 mile of East Foothills
1 of 12

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 04:29 PM
3 Units Available
Toyon
Fairway Glen
448 Toyon Ave, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,198
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,603
916 sqft
One- and two-bedroom luxury apartment homes with gourmet kitchens, brand-name appliances, spacious closets and large private patios. Community has a BBQ area, sparkling pool and renovated fitness center.

1 of 35

Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
Penitencia
851 Kyle St
851 Kyle Street, San Jose, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1728 sqft
Berryessa Home for Rent 3 BD/2.5 BA with AC - Property Id: 247930 Open House: Tuesday Evening at 4:00 PM. Only two people in the same household are allowed to come in at a time.
Results within 5 miles of East Foothills
1 of 17

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 04:05 PM
$
14 Units Available
Midtown
Ilara
1201 S Main St, Milpitas, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,240
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,985
1150 sqft
Near S. Main Street by shopping and dining. This pet-friendly community features large community spaces, a resort-like pool and a fitness center. Apartments include large kitchens, quartz stone countertops and open floor plans.
1 of 48

1 of 48

Last updated July 22 at 04:05 PM
21 Units Available
Downtown San Jose
Cannery Park by Windsor
415 E Taylor St, San Jose, CA
Studio
$2,130
554 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,520
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,450
1096 sqft
Great location in Silicon Valley, close to U.S. 101, I-280 and I-880. Units feature luxurious touches like a gourmet kitchen, spa-inspired bathroom and soaring ceilings. Community has shared outdoor space, courtyards and private Triangle Park.
1 of 43

1 of 43

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
17 Units Available
Downtown San Jose
Pavona Apartments
760 N 7th St, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,180
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,480
1075 sqft
Gated community in San Jose downtown. Homes feature nine-foot ceilings, private patios, walk-in closets, and recessed lighting. Residents have access to a year-round heated pool, fitness center, and a hot tub, among other amenities.
1 of 146

1 of 146

Last updated July 22 at 02:43 PM
$
87 Units Available
Commodore
The Platform Urban Apartments
1501 Berryessa Road, San Jose, CA
Studio
$2,575
622 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,297
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
1103 sqft
PLEASE CALL TO SCHEDULE YOUR IN-PERSON OR VIRTUAL TOUR! BERRYESSA BART EXTENSION STATION NOW OPEN! Embark on the journey of ultimate modern living at The Platform Apartments in San Jose. Elevate your style with high-end finishes and conveniences.
1 of 25

1 of 25

Last updated July 22 at 12:12 PM
31 Units Available
Countrybrook Lagoon
eaves San Jose
1895 N Capitol Ave, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,059
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,462
998 sqft
A beautiful community just off I-680. Innovative playground, on-site tennis court, 24-hour gym and game room. Recently renovated with fireplaces, hardwood floors and updated appliances. Sparkling pool. Pet-friendly.
1 of 21

1 of 21

Last updated July 22 at 04:30 PM
10 Units Available
555 Apartments
555 S Park Victoria Dr, Milpitas, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,183
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,338
877 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,958
974 sqft
Welcome to 555 living! With lush greenbelts, an abundance of amenities, and remodeled apartments, 555 is a wonderful place to call home! Float in our pool, barbecue in the relaxing park setting or work-up endorphins in our spacious gym! Your modern,
1 of 35

1 of 35

Last updated July 22 at 12:14 PM
9 Units Available
Summerside
Avana San Jose
995 Tully Rd, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,193
612 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,475
819 sqft
Park-like serenity, fast access to Silicon Valley via Hwy 101. Close to Eastridge Mall, Kelley Park and Lake Cunningham. Lush foliage and grounds with swimming pool. 1-2 bedroom units feature fireplace and walk-in closets.
1 of 44

1 of 44

Last updated July 22 at 04:29 PM
$
56 Units Available
Midtown
Turing
1355 McCandless Dr, Milpitas, CA
Studio
$2,540
563 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,770
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,245
1179 sqft
Premier homes with extra storage and hardwood floors. Community includes a game room, yoga studio, coffee bar and pool. Right near I-880 and Great Mall Parkway. Close to Great Mall of the Bay Area.
1 of 29

1 of 29

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
2 Units Available
Sofi Berryessa
750 N King Rd, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,389
639 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Easy access to top employers such as Cisco and Apple. A pet-friendly community near Pine Hollow and Creekland neighborhoods. Open floor plans with hardwood floors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. Available furnished.
1 of 13

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
11 Units Available
Everydale-Neimen
San Marino
2175 Aborn Rd, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,205
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,660
940 sqft
Luxury apartments with vaulted ceilings and window coverings. Relax in the lush courtyard or swim in the pool during free time. Near shops and restaurants on Aborn Road. Easy access to Highway 101.
1 of 15

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 04:29 PM
34 Units Available
McKay-Ringwood
Woodland Meadow
1600 Whitewood Dr, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,398
836 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,770
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,767
1453 sqft
Fabulous location with landscaped courtyards. Modern interiors and floor plans. On-site grill area, pool, and hot tub. Pets welcomed. 24-hour maintenance. Private patios and balconies provided.
1 of 41

1 of 41

Last updated July 22 at 04:05 PM
$
17 Units Available
LINQ
1700 Newbury Park Dr, San Jose, CA
Studio
$2,329
531 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,265
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,175
1089 sqft
Perfect location, close to the new Berryessa BART, and Highways 101 and 680 for easy access to the Bay Area. Luxurious living with Skydeck, pool and spa, billiards, yoga center and outdoor courtyard.
1 of 16

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
$
4 Units Available
Mayfair North
Aviara
2388 Madden Ave, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,340
607 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,660
911 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located close to 101 freeway, with elaborate landscaping and BBQ area. Apartments with French windows, granite counters, stainless steel kitchen appliances and private balconies. Dogs and cats allowed.

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 04:39 PM
1 Unit Available
Jose Figueres-Rancho Verde
2124 Amstel Court
2124 Amstel Court, San Jose, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,195
1474 sqft
4 Bedroom 2.

1 of 25

Last updated July 22 at 04:39 PM
1 Unit Available
Downtown San Jose
836 N 12th St
836 North 12th Street, San Jose, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
900 sqft
Large 100% furnished 2 bedroom, 1 bath EZ parking - Property Id: 299363 This lovely house has been created to meet the highest standards of modern family living.

1 of 6

Last updated July 22 at 04:39 PM
1 Unit Available
Downtown San Jose
69 South 15th Street
69 South 15th Street, San Jose, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1500 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Victorian Duplex in Naglee Park San Jose - Property Id: 324173 Beautiful Victorian Duplex in Naglee Park, a quiet & nice neighborhood for professionals, students & families. Easy access to highways 101, 280 & 680.

1 of 6

Last updated July 22 at 04:39 PM
1 Unit Available
380 Riesling Ave 10
380 Riesling Ave, Milpitas, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
1163 sqft
Unit 10 Available 08/30/20 Brand New upscaled condo - Property Id: 322769 Gorgeous, executive 2Bedroom, 2 Bath modern apt with gourmet kitchen and Directly house attached 2 car tandem garage to make easy access for grocery or kids.

1 of 4

Last updated July 22 at 04:39 PM
1 Unit Available
Downtown San Jose
230 East San Salvador Street
230 East San Salvador Street, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,895
800 sqft
Great location close to all major freeways. Upstairs unit with balcony and large bedroom and living with sepreate kitchen and dining area. Newly painted and hardwood floor in the living room and bedroom. Onsite parking in gated community.

1 of 3

Last updated July 22 at 04:39 PM
1 Unit Available
Quimby
2702 Darknell Way
2702 Darknell Way, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
130 sqft
Humongous Bedroom + Private Bath for Share - Property Id: 217916 Enormous 315s/f SINGLE room for rent in a spacious 4 bedrooms house. Newly remodeled, clean, spacious, tranquil home with central heating & A/C & pool privilege.

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 04:39 PM
1 Unit Available
Mt. Pleasant South
1521 Clayton Rd
1521 Clayton Road, San Jose, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
2000 sqft
Gorgeous ranch style custom home - Property Id: 284019 Move in ready home in the East Foothills of San Jose. Gorgeous ranch style custom home. Split wing floor plan with 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, living room and family room.

1 of 27

Last updated July 22 at 04:39 PM
1 Unit Available
Spratan-Keyes
516 Martha St 206
516 Martha Street, San Jose, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
854 sqft
Cozy Condo 2 BA / 2 Full BA + Water Included - Property Id: 315858 Move-In Ready. Minutes Away from Downtown and San Jose State University. Martha Charmer. 2nd floor unit facing the pool. Magnificent natural light beaming through Arched windows.
City Guide for East Foothills, CA

Just outside the working capital of Silicon Valley, this community is considered to be in the technological center of the United States_. _Major industry leaders such as Yahoo!, Apple, eBay and Cisco are within a short distance of this small South Bay community.

Located less than four miles from downtown San Jose is East Foothills -- a quiet suburb within commuting distance of all the best the Bay Area has to offer. Just like the neighboring Alum Rock neighborhood, as well as many of the other cities in Santa Clara County, East Foothills was formerly land populated by fruit orchards. The middle of the last century saw extensive residential housing development in the area. Today the area is primarily made up of single-family homes, condominiums, apartment complexes, and shopping centers. East Foothills is a good option for those desiring a slower pace of life without being too far removed from the largest city in Northern California. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with washer-dryers in East Foothills, CA

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in East Foothills offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afternoon bike ride and finishing it up later is inconvenient, if not impossible, without your own set-up.

There are a few things to keep in mind while looking for apartments with a washer and dryer in East Foothills. Ask how old the appliances are before you sign. A washer and dryer over 10-years-old may need to be serviced regularly or have an expired warranty. You should also ask the property management who services the washer and dryer. Some leases stipulate that the landlord will pay for repairs to an essential appliance like oven or refrigerator, but require the tenant to service the washer and dryer.

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in East Foothills can go quickly, so come prepared with your bank statements, pay stubs, identification, and letters of recommendation to sign your new lease.

