325 Apartments for rent in East Foothills, CA

Neighborhoods in East Foothills

East Foothills is actually itself a neighborhood of San Jose -- no distinct neighborhoods exist within its confines. The Alum Rock neighborhood shares a western border with East Foothills, with the Berryessa neighborhood lying to the north, followed by the city of Milpitas beyond. The main thoroughfares running through East Foothills are Alum Rock Boulevard and McKee Road, with the majority of commercial establishments found on the latter. Continuing to follow either thoroughfare in a southwest direction leads one to downtown San Jose. Attractive single-family homes with sweeping views can be found toward the higher elevations near Alum Rock Park. The areas around the San Jose Country Club also see a predominance of upscale, newly constructed or remodeled single-family homes. Apartments for rent can be found near the busier areas of East Foothills, near the commercial centers -- as well as in neighboring Alum Rock.

Top Apartment Communities in East Foothills

Foothill Manor Apartments: Foothill Manor Apartments is located off of McKee Road on La Pala Drive are the Foothill Manor Apartments, and consist of a community of cozy 1 and 2 bedroom apartments. The complex features amenities such as a pool, gated parking, and patios with each unit. Nearby are many fine dining options, including Antipasto's By Derose, known for its gourmet meats, fish, and deli selections, as well as Lucy's Tamale Factory and the Country Club Villa Shopping Center. These are all within walking distance of the Foothill Manor Apartments.

Country Club Villa Apartments: This apartment community is situated right at the base of the foothills, and is perfect for those who desire an abundance of outdoor activities such as hiking and mountain biking, right at their doorstep. One, two and three bedroom apartments are available at the Country Club Villa Apartments, featuring amenities such as vaulted ceilings, patios and balconies, and washer-dryer hookups. The community boasts two swimming pools with spas, a tennis court, barbecue facilities, and a children's playground. Conveniently located right next to the complex is the Country Club Villa Shopping Center, making access to shopping and dining options a breeze.

Peppertree Apartments: Right off of McKee Road are the Peppertree Apartments, a private and luxurious apartment complex featuring attractive 1 and 2 bedroom floor plans. The community features an attractive, well-maintained pool and spacious, well-manicured grounds. Units feature private patios, sun decks, and balconies, as well as covered parking with each unit.

Fairway Glen Apartment Homes: Nestled in the foothills is Fairway Glen, a luxurious community of one and two bedroom luxury apartment homes, with features such as gourmet kitchens, spacious closets with built-in shelving, and large private patios or balconies. The grounds feature picnic and barbecue areas, a meticulously maintained pool, and state-of-the-art fitness center.