325 Apartments for rent in East Foothills, CA

Living in East Foothills

At times, it may be easy for residents to forget that they are living right smack dab in the technological center of the nation. Living the shadow of Alum Rock Park and the Sierra Vista Open Space Preserve means that wild deer sightings are not an uncommon occurrence for East Foothills residents, despite the fact that downtown San Jose is less than four miles away. In this respect, those living in East Foothills have the best of both worlds: Big city entertainment options a short distance in one direction, and the scenic outdoors a stone's throw in the other. Even without leaving the vicinity of East Foothills, one has a plethora of activities, shopping, and dining establishments to keep them entertained. The San Jose Country Club is the perfect place for golfers to perfect their swing. With over a century of history and tradition, this facility is just popular amongst locals, but with residents throughout the South Bay. The Country Club Villa Shopping Center features a CVS Pharmacy, a Save Mart, Bank of America, Pizza Maria, Jade Gardens Chinese Restaurant, as well as other fast food dining options and convenience stores.

A quick shot down McKee Road brings one to center of downtown San Jose, where the splendors of the nation's tech capital await. Whether it's feasting on authentic sushi in Japantown, taking a stroll in the scenic Guadalupe River Park, enjoying a peek inside the Children's Discovery Museum, or exploring the area's technological roots at the Tech Museum of Innovation, the proximity of downtown San Jose to East Foothills means fun and excitement are only minutes away.