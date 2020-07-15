Apartment List
East Foothills
325 Apartments for rent in East Foothills, CA

1 Unit Available
East Foothills
15880 Highland
15880 Highland Drive, East Foothills, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,950
2400 sqft
Alum Rock Spectacular Views & Charm - Step back in time to a home and area that is rich is old San Jose history. This home isn't for everyone but will be absolutely loved by the right person.

Last updated July 15 at 07:27 AM
1 Unit Available
East Foothills
4089 Holly Dr
4089 Holly Drive, East Foothills, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1020 sqft
Cute Home with a Great yard in a Great Neighborhood. Just minutes to Parks, Shops and Freeways. Come take a look.

Last updated July 15 at 07:42 PM
1 Unit Available
East Foothills
15888 Alta Vista Way
15888 Alta Vista Way, East Foothills, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,450
1380 sqft
Charming three bedroom, three bath single family home in the hills of Alum Rock. Close by to San Jose Country Club and nearby many hiking trails. This home is a single floor and is roughly 1,380 sq.ft.
Results within 1 mile of East Foothills
Last updated July 15 at 07:23 PM
2 Units Available
Peppertree Apartments
2811 McKee Rd, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,415
846 sqft
Community offers carport, pool and package receiving. Residents live in units with dishwasher, garbage disposal and walk-in closets. Convenient location, steps from Target and Sheppard Middle School.

Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Penitencia
3014 Crystal Creek Dr, San Jose, CA, US, 95133
3014 Crystal Creek Drive, San Jose, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,690
1728 sqft
Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.co/propertydetails/5ec6b27f0c4b7042814b1cbd Tenant pays all utilities and services (RLNE5807029)

Last updated July 15 at 07:42 PM
1 Unit Available
Clayton North
3514 Ramstad Drive
3514 Ramstad Drive, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
2000 sqft
Coming available is a gorgeous 3 bedroom 2 bath multi-unit home in San Jose. This home is in a quiet and safe neighborhood of the Foothill Area near Alum Rock Park, shopping, restaurants, major highways and light rail.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
Penitencia
851 Kyle St
851 Kyle Street, San Jose, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1728 sqft
Berryessa Home for Rent 3 BD/2.5 BA with AC - Property Id: 247930 Open House: Tuesday Evening at 4:00 PM. Only two people in the same household are allowed to come in at a time.

Last updated July 15 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
Rock Canyon
947 Rock Canyon Cir
947 Rock Canyon Circle, San Jose, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,200
2650 sqft
Nestled along the foothills of Alum Rock Park you will find a lovely hillside neighborhood. This home is located between the San Jose Country Club and Eagle Rock. This property has 4 bedrooms, 2.
Results within 5 miles of East Foothills
Verified

Last updated July 15 at 07:24 PM
16 Units Available
Midtown
Ilara
1201 S Main St, Milpitas, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,245
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1150 sqft
Near S. Main Street by shopping and dining. This pet-friendly community features large community spaces, a resort-like pool and a fitness center. Apartments include large kitchens, quartz stone countertops and open floor plans.
Verified

Last updated July 15 at 07:23 PM
21 Units Available
Downtown San Jose
Cannery Park by Windsor
415 E Taylor St, San Jose, CA
Studio
$2,170
554 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,540
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,935
1096 sqft
Great location in Silicon Valley, close to U.S. 101, I-280 and I-880. Units feature luxurious touches like a gourmet kitchen, spa-inspired bathroom and soaring ceilings. Community has shared outdoor space, courtyards and private Triangle Park.
Verified

Last updated July 15 at 07:23 PM
18 Units Available
LINQ
1700 Newbury Park Dr, San Jose, CA
Studio
$2,443
531 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,448
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,217
1089 sqft
Perfect location, close to the new Berryessa BART, and Highways 101 and 680 for easy access to the Bay Area. Luxurious living with Skydeck, pool and spa, billiards, yoga center and outdoor courtyard.
Verified

Last updated July 15 at 07:23 PM
7 Units Available
Battaglia
Sierrabrook Apartment Homes
1265 N Capitol Ave, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,870
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,710
831 sqft
This charming, pet-friendly community is minutes from the highway. A quiet place to live. Modern kitchens with spacious floor plans and ample storage. Park-like setting. Each home features a private balcony or patio.
Verified

Last updated July 15 at 07:23 PM
8 Units Available
Sofi Berryessa
750 N King Rd, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,329
639 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,695
904 sqft
Easy access to top employers such as Cisco and Apple. A pet-friendly community near Pine Hollow and Creekland neighborhoods. Open floor plans with hardwood floors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. Available furnished.
Verified

Last updated July 15 at 07:22 PM
15 Units Available
Downtown San Jose
Pavona Apartments
760 N 7th St, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,220
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,660
1075 sqft
Gated community in San Jose downtown. Homes feature nine-foot ceilings, private patios, walk-in closets, and recessed lighting. Residents have access to a year-round heated pool, fitness center, and a hot tub, among other amenities.
Verified

Last updated July 15 at 02:24 PM
100 Units Available
Commodore
The Platform Urban Apartments
1501 Berryessa Road, San Jose, CA
Studio
$2,575
622 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,350
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
1103 sqft
PLEASE CALL TO SCHEDULE YOUR IN-PERSON OR VIRTUAL TOUR! BERRYESSA BART EXTENSION STATION NOW OPEN! Embark on the journey of ultimate modern living at The Platform Apartments in San Jose. Elevate your style with high-end finishes and conveniences.
Verified

Last updated July 15 at 12:32 PM
34 Units Available
Countrybrook Lagoon
eaves San Jose
1895 N Capitol Ave, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,026
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,699
998 sqft
A beautiful community just off I-680. Innovative playground, on-site tennis court, 24-hour gym and game room. Recently renovated with fireplaces, hardwood floors and updated appliances. Sparkling pool. Pet-friendly.
Verified

Last updated July 15 at 04:47 PM
30 Units Available
McKay-Ringwood
Woodland Meadow
1600 Whitewood Dr, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,391
836 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,799
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,695
1453 sqft
Fabulous location with landscaped courtyards. Modern interiors and floor plans. On-site grill area, pool, and hot tub. Pets welcomed. 24-hour maintenance. Private patios and balconies provided.
Verified

Last updated July 15 at 07:23 PM
10 Units Available
Spring Valley
133 N Temple Dr, Milpitas, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,395
606 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,695
832 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,495
1006 sqft
A beautiful, quiet development, apartments in this complex offer various amenities, including easy access to Silicon Valley, landscaped grounds, four community laundry rooms, and an onsite pool.
Verified

Last updated July 15 at 07:23 PM
21 Units Available
Foundry Commons
868 S 5th St, San Jose, CA
Studio
$2,120
560 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,365
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,705
1063 sqft
Upscale living just off I-280. Elegant, modern upgrades including hardwood floors and newer appliances. On-site pool, gym, hot tub and business center. Grill area. Bike storage and concierge available. Pet-friendly.
Verified

Last updated July 15 at 04:47 PM
27 Units Available
Capitol 650
650 East Capitol Avenue, Milpitas, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,664
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,315
1135 sqft
Nestled between I-880 and I-680 near Landess Avenue. Tech-friendly apartment units feature USB outlets, quartz countertops, automated roller shades and programmable thermostats. Community amenities include pet wash and grooming station and co-working lounge.
Verified

Last updated July 15 at 07:23 PM
9 Units Available
Everydale-Neimen
San Marino
2175 Aborn Rd, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,190
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,780
940 sqft
Luxury apartments with vaulted ceilings and window coverings. Relax in the lush courtyard or swim in the pool during free time. Near shops and restaurants on Aborn Road. Easy access to Highway 101.
Verified

Last updated July 15 at 04:47 PM
54 Units Available
Midtown
Turing
1355 McCandless Dr, Milpitas, CA
Studio
$2,540
563 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,575
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,245
1179 sqft
Premier homes with extra storage and hardwood floors. Community includes a game room, yoga studio, coffee bar and pool. Right near I-880 and Great Mall Parkway. Close to Great Mall of the Bay Area.
Verified

Last updated July 15 at 06:39 PM
6 Units Available
Summerside
Avana San Jose
995 Tully Rd, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,277
612 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,514
819 sqft
Park-like serenity, fast access to Silicon Valley via Hwy 101. Close to Eastridge Mall, Kelley Park and Lake Cunningham. Lush foliage and grounds with swimming pool. 1-2 bedroom units feature fireplace and walk-in closets.
Verified

Last updated July 15 at 06:10 PM
4 Units Available
Downtown San Jose
Fourth St Apts
542 South 4th Street, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,825
676 sqft
Fourth Street Apartments offers inviting and comfortable 1 bedroom apartments in downtown San Jose. The two-story building is just minutes from the 280, 101, and 87 freeways and all the employment and cultural opportunities of Silicon Valley.
City GuideEast Foothills
Just outside the working capital of Silicon Valley, this community is considered to be in the technological center of the United States_. _Major industry leaders such as Yahoo!, Apple, eBay and Cisco are within a short distance of this small South Bay community.

Located less than four miles from downtown San Jose is East Foothills -- a quiet suburb within commuting distance of all the best the Bay Area has to offer. Just like the neighboring Alum Rock neighborhood, as well as many of the other cities in Santa Clara County, East Foothills was formerly land populated by fruit orchards. The middle of the last century saw extensive residential housing development in the area. Today the area is primarily made up of single-family homes, condominiums, apartment complexes, and shopping centers. East Foothills is a good option for those desiring a slower pace of life without being too far removed from the largest city in Northern California.

Moving to East Foothills

Due to an influx of residents wishing to capitalize on the surplus of jobs created by last decade's tech sector boom, East Foothills and surrounding areas have seen an abundance of housing developments and residential properties built to meet the market demand of high-tech workers in Silicon Valley. That being said, the continuous arrival of techies to the region means that rentals are consistently in high demand. One should therefore plan their relocation activities accordingly. Single family homes for rent tend to be in high demand, whereas apartment rentals may be easier to acquire. In either case, expect more lead time in securing a rental than in other areas.

Furthermore, because of the high volume of rental applicants, landlords and rental offices in East Foothills may be more selective in screening potential residents. Typical items required for applying for rentals include a credit report, bank statement, pay stubs from the previous 2 months, as well as references from former landlords.

Neighborhoods in East Foothills

East Foothills is actually itself a neighborhood of San Jose -- no distinct neighborhoods exist within its confines. The Alum Rock neighborhood shares a western border with East Foothills, with the Berryessa neighborhood lying to the north, followed by the city of Milpitas beyond. The main thoroughfares running through East Foothills are Alum Rock Boulevard and McKee Road, with the majority of commercial establishments found on the latter. Continuing to follow either thoroughfare in a southwest direction leads one to downtown San Jose. Attractive single-family homes with sweeping views can be found toward the higher elevations near Alum Rock Park. The areas around the San Jose Country Club also see a predominance of upscale, newly constructed or remodeled single-family homes. Apartments for rent can be found near the busier areas of East Foothills, near the commercial centers -- as well as in neighboring Alum Rock.

Top Apartment Communities in East Foothills

Foothill Manor Apartments: Foothill Manor Apartments is located off of McKee Road on La Pala Drive are the Foothill Manor Apartments, and consist of a community of cozy 1 and 2 bedroom apartments. The complex features amenities such as a pool, gated parking, and patios with each unit. Nearby are many fine dining options, including Antipasto's By Derose, known for its gourmet meats, fish, and deli selections, as well as Lucy's Tamale Factory and the Country Club Villa Shopping Center. These are all within walking distance of the Foothill Manor Apartments.

Country Club Villa Apartments: This apartment community is situated right at the base of the foothills, and is perfect for those who desire an abundance of outdoor activities such as hiking and mountain biking, right at their doorstep. One, two and three bedroom apartments are available at the Country Club Villa Apartments, featuring amenities such as vaulted ceilings, patios and balconies, and washer-dryer hookups. The community boasts two swimming pools with spas, a tennis court, barbecue facilities, and a children's playground. Conveniently located right next to the complex is the Country Club Villa Shopping Center, making access to shopping and dining options a breeze.

Peppertree Apartments: Right off of McKee Road are the Peppertree Apartments, a private and luxurious apartment complex featuring attractive 1 and 2 bedroom floor plans. The community features an attractive, well-maintained pool and spacious, well-manicured grounds. Units feature private patios, sun decks, and balconies, as well as covered parking with each unit.

Fairway Glen Apartment Homes: Nestled in the foothills is Fairway Glen, a luxurious community of one and two bedroom luxury apartment homes, with features such as gourmet kitchens, spacious closets with built-in shelving, and large private patios or balconies. The grounds feature picnic and barbecue areas, a meticulously maintained pool, and state-of-the-art fitness center.

Living in East Foothills

At times, it may be easy for residents to forget that they are living right smack dab in the technological center of the nation. Living the shadow of Alum Rock Park and the Sierra Vista Open Space Preserve means that wild deer sightings are not an uncommon occurrence for East Foothills residents, despite the fact that downtown San Jose is less than four miles away. In this respect, those living in East Foothills have the best of both worlds: Big city entertainment options a short distance in one direction, and the scenic outdoors a stone's throw in the other. Even without leaving the vicinity of East Foothills, one has a plethora of activities, shopping, and dining establishments to keep them entertained. The San Jose Country Club is the perfect place for golfers to perfect their swing. With over a century of history and tradition, this facility is just popular amongst locals, but with residents throughout the South Bay. The Country Club Villa Shopping Center features a CVS Pharmacy, a Save Mart, Bank of America, Pizza Maria, Jade Gardens Chinese Restaurant, as well as other fast food dining options and convenience stores.

A quick shot down McKee Road brings one to center of downtown San Jose, where the splendors of the nation's tech capital await. Whether it's feasting on authentic sushi in Japantown, taking a stroll in the scenic Guadalupe River Park, enjoying a peek inside the Children's Discovery Museum, or exploring the area's technological roots at the Tech Museum of Innovation, the proximity of downtown San Jose to East Foothills means fun and excitement are only minutes away.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in East Foothills?
Apartment Rentals in East Foothills start at $2,700/month.
What colleges and universities are located in or around East Foothills?
Some of the colleges located in the East Foothills area include College of Alameda, California College of the Arts, University of California-Hastings College of Law, California State University-East Bay, and University of California-Berkeley. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to East Foothills?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to East Foothills from include San Francisco, San Jose, Oakland, Fremont, and Sunnyvale.

