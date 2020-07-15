325 Apartments for rent in East Foothills, CA📍
Located less than four miles from downtown San Jose is East Foothills -- a quiet suburb within commuting distance of all the best the Bay Area has to offer. Just like the neighboring Alum Rock neighborhood, as well as many of the other cities in Santa Clara County, East Foothills was formerly land populated by fruit orchards. The middle of the last century saw extensive residential housing development in the area. Today the area is primarily made up of single-family homes, condominiums, apartment complexes, and shopping centers. East Foothills is a good option for those desiring a slower pace of life without being too far removed from the largest city in Northern California.
Due to an influx of residents wishing to capitalize on the surplus of jobs created by last decade's tech sector boom, East Foothills and surrounding areas have seen an abundance of housing developments and residential properties built to meet the market demand of high-tech workers in Silicon Valley. That being said, the continuous arrival of techies to the region means that rentals are consistently in high demand. One should therefore plan their relocation activities accordingly. Single family homes for rent tend to be in high demand, whereas apartment rentals may be easier to acquire. In either case, expect more lead time in securing a rental than in other areas.
Furthermore, because of the high volume of rental applicants, landlords and rental offices in East Foothills may be more selective in screening potential residents. Typical items required for applying for rentals include a credit report, bank statement, pay stubs from the previous 2 months, as well as references from former landlords.
East Foothills is actually itself a neighborhood of San Jose -- no distinct neighborhoods exist within its confines. The Alum Rock neighborhood shares a western border with East Foothills, with the Berryessa neighborhood lying to the north, followed by the city of Milpitas beyond. The main thoroughfares running through East Foothills are Alum Rock Boulevard and McKee Road, with the majority of commercial establishments found on the latter. Continuing to follow either thoroughfare in a southwest direction leads one to downtown San Jose. Attractive single-family homes with sweeping views can be found toward the higher elevations near Alum Rock Park. The areas around the San Jose Country Club also see a predominance of upscale, newly constructed or remodeled single-family homes. Apartments for rent can be found near the busier areas of East Foothills, near the commercial centers -- as well as in neighboring Alum Rock.
Top Apartment Communities in East Foothills
Foothill Manor Apartments: Foothill Manor Apartments is located off of McKee Road on La Pala Drive are the Foothill Manor Apartments, and consist of a community of cozy 1 and 2 bedroom apartments. The complex features amenities such as a pool, gated parking, and patios with each unit. Nearby are many fine dining options, including Antipasto's By Derose, known for its gourmet meats, fish, and deli selections, as well as Lucy's Tamale Factory and the Country Club Villa Shopping Center. These are all within walking distance of the Foothill Manor Apartments.
Country Club Villa Apartments: This apartment community is situated right at the base of the foothills, and is perfect for those who desire an abundance of outdoor activities such as hiking and mountain biking, right at their doorstep. One, two and three bedroom apartments are available at the Country Club Villa Apartments, featuring amenities such as vaulted ceilings, patios and balconies, and washer-dryer hookups. The community boasts two swimming pools with spas, a tennis court, barbecue facilities, and a children's playground. Conveniently located right next to the complex is the Country Club Villa Shopping Center, making access to shopping and dining options a breeze.
Peppertree Apartments: Right off of McKee Road are the Peppertree Apartments, a private and luxurious apartment complex featuring attractive 1 and 2 bedroom floor plans. The community features an attractive, well-maintained pool and spacious, well-manicured grounds. Units feature private patios, sun decks, and balconies, as well as covered parking with each unit.
Fairway Glen Apartment Homes: Nestled in the foothills is Fairway Glen, a luxurious community of one and two bedroom luxury apartment homes, with features such as gourmet kitchens, spacious closets with built-in shelving, and large private patios or balconies. The grounds feature picnic and barbecue areas, a meticulously maintained pool, and state-of-the-art fitness center.
At times, it may be easy for residents to forget that they are living right smack dab in the technological center of the nation. Living the shadow of Alum Rock Park and the Sierra Vista Open Space Preserve means that wild deer sightings are not an uncommon occurrence for East Foothills residents, despite the fact that downtown San Jose is less than four miles away. In this respect, those living in East Foothills have the best of both worlds: Big city entertainment options a short distance in one direction, and the scenic outdoors a stone's throw in the other. Even without leaving the vicinity of East Foothills, one has a plethora of activities, shopping, and dining establishments to keep them entertained. The San Jose Country Club is the perfect place for golfers to perfect their swing. With over a century of history and tradition, this facility is just popular amongst locals, but with residents throughout the South Bay. The Country Club Villa Shopping Center features a CVS Pharmacy, a Save Mart, Bank of America, Pizza Maria, Jade Gardens Chinese Restaurant, as well as other fast food dining options and convenience stores.
A quick shot down McKee Road brings one to center of downtown San Jose, where the splendors of the nation's tech capital await. Whether it's feasting on authentic sushi in Japantown, taking a stroll in the scenic Guadalupe River Park, enjoying a peek inside the Children's Discovery Museum, or exploring the area's technological roots at the Tech Museum of Innovation, the proximity of downtown San Jose to East Foothills means fun and excitement are only minutes away.