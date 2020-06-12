/
2 bedroom apartments
77 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Duarte, CA
Duarte
1194 E GALEN ST
1194 Galen St, Duarte, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
858 sqft
Cozy 2bedroom house with large yard! - STATUS Ready to show! Call office for an appointment! Great 2bedroom house with new wood laminate & fresh paint throughout! Huge back yard across from school. It has a 1car garage. Close to schools and fwy.
Duarte
1817 Second Street
1817 East 2nd Street, Duarte, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1817 Second Street in Duarte. View photos, descriptions and more!
Duarte
1476 3rd Street
1476 3rd Street, Duarte, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1090 sqft
Beautiful & Desirable North Duarte home. Walking distance to shopping and restaurants. Nice floor plan and recently painted. Newer carpet. Both bedrooms and one full bathroom are upstairs, and a half bath is downstairs.
Monrovia
Moda at Monrovia Station
228 West Pomona Avenue, Monrovia, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,675
1119 sqft
NOW LEASING Brand New Apartments! When life requires forward progress, you need an apartment with prime position. A place that blends seamlessly into your schedule. Where each day feels like your inside track to success.
Covina
Covina Grand
1160 N Conwell Ave, Covina, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,785
1049 sqft
Welcome to your newly renovated apartment home at Covina Grand, located in Covina CA.
Glendora
Avalon Glendora
121 E Route 66, Glendora, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,342
1088 sqft
Situated right on historic Route 66, in the heart of Glendora. New one-, two- and three-bedroom units, all with granite counters, hardwood floors, fireplaces and patio/balconies. Community facilities include a pool, playground and 24-hour gym.
Azusa
Tribeca
200 S Azusa Ave #1, Azusa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
950 sqft
Come home to Tribeca Apartments, desirably located in the heart of the San Gabriel Valley in Azusa, California. Our impressive, gated community features modern living spaces along with an array of convenient amenities.
Freeway Corridor
Sunset Square
745 N Sunset Ave, West Covina, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,965
1037 sqft
Great location for commuters, situated just off the I-10 freeway. Residents enjoy units with laundry, patio or balcony, and granite counters. Community includes BBQ grill, gym, pool and playground.
Baldwin Park
Puente Villa Apartments
1511 Puente Ave, Baldwin Park, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
616 sqft
Puente Villa Apartments offers you more than just an apartment home; we offer you a sense of community, and a great place which you will be proud to call home. Our newly remodeled property is a class above the rest.
West Covina Central Business District
The Colony at the Lakes
301 S Glendora Ave, West Covina, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,453
1107 sqft
Modern, furnished apartments with unique hardwood flooring and countertops. Relish in the convenience of in-unit laundry and stainless steel appliances. Luxury amenities include a basketball court and dog park.
Monrovia
Areum
1110 S 5th Ave, Monrovia, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,810
1053 sqft
Brand new homes with quartz counters and wood-plank flooring. Residents get access to a resort-style pool and social lounge. Near two Metro Gold Line stations for easy transportation around greater Los Angeles.
Glendora
Gladstone Ridge
435 W Gladstone St, Glendora, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1200 sqft
Welcome to Gladstone Ridge Apartment Homes located in Glendora, CA. We offer spacious one and two bedroom apartment homes with central air conditioning, kitchen appliances, and private balconies.
Glendora
Grand Terrace
440 W Gladstone St, Glendora, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,933
1000 sqft
Welcome to grand Terrace Apartments where we treat our residents like family. We have a great community and offer beautiful one and two bedroom apartments for rent in Glendora, CA.
Azusa
Fairvalley Villa
18645 E Arrow Hwy, Citrus, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,909
919 sqft
Over-sized apartments with huge kitchens, relaxing living areas, and extra storage space. Educational programs for kids and great outdoor spaces for entertaining. Covered parking, b-ball court, and laundry on-site.
Arcadia
Huntington Place Apartments
855 Huntington Blvd, Arcadia, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
995 sqft
Step outside to a gorgeous mountain view and enjoy our cozy and serene community.
Azusa
750 E. 5th #7
750 E 5th St, Azusa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1204 sqft
Spacious 2 bedroom condo with private patio! - STATUS: Ready to show, call for appointment! Clean & upgraded condo in the heart of Azusa. 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath with ceramic tile & carpet. Updated kitchen is bright and open.
Arcadia
50 Eldorado St 2
50 El Dorado Street, Arcadia, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
500 sqft
Unit 2 Available 07/01/20 2BR Classic in Arcadia! A great city to live in! - Property Id: 117143 550 square feet All layouts are very similar Laundry on-site One parking spot included Owner pays water only No pets Please try to bring any other
River East
3837 Maxson Rd
3837 Maxson Road, El Monte, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
900 sqft
DOWNSTAIRS GORGEOUS W LARGE PATIO - EMAIL 2 C UNIT - Property Id: 283829 DO NOT KNOCK ON ANYONE'S DOOR 3837 MAXSON ROAD EL MONTE CA 91732 MOVE IN READY GORGEOUS UPSTAIRS UNIT ABSOLUTELY BEAUTIFUL UPSTAIRS UNIT QUIET COMPLEX WE ARE LOOKING FOR THE
Arcadia
511 E Live Oak Ave
511 Live Oak Avenue, Arcadia, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1400 sqft
Move into your dream home today! This beautiful home built in 2015 has everything to offer.
Covina-Valley
3908 N Orange Avenue
3908 North Orange Avenue, Vincent, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1034 sqft
Wonderfully maintained 2 bedroom home with designer painting scheme and remodeled bathroom and kitchen. Beautiful original hardwood floors - ceramic tile floors in the bathroom and kitchen. Enormous master bedroom has built-in cabinets.
Arcadia
113 Genoa Street
113 Genoa Street, Arcadia, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
675 sqft
Extensively remodeled 2 Bedroom apartment and one full bath, one level, upstairs in a wonderful 5 unit building. Located on a very quiet street in Arcadia, close to Arcadia High school, shopping, transportation, park & Golf course.
Arcadia
760 W Huntington Drive
760 Huntington Drive, Arcadia, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1575 sqft
THIS IS 2 BEDROOMS 2 BATHROOMS APARTMENT IS LOCATED IN PRIME ARCADIA ON ROUTE 66 NEAR THE WESTFIELD SANTA ANITA MALL, LOS ANGELES COUNTY ARBORETUM AND BOTANICAL GARDEN AND SANTA ANITA RACE TRACK.
Azusa
413 W Crescent Drive
413 Crescent Drive, Azusa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1000 sqft
About Squire Realty: We are a completely online property management service. We allow YOU to register and view, apply, pay rent, and report repairs online without the need for property managers.
Monrovia
911 W Olive Avenue
911 West Olive Avenue, Monrovia, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
925 sqft
Ground level with no steps. Good size living room is light and bright and open to the dining room. Fresh paint and all new carpet, except for kitchen and bathroom, with tile floors. Wall heater and room air conditioners.