Last updated May 2 2019 at 10:14 AM

1304 Mountain Ave # 207

1304 Mountain Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1304 Mountain Avenue, Duarte, CA 91010
Duarte

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bocce court
carport
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
media room
pet friendly
Condo with Pool, Washer & Dryer, Hardwood Floors, Central Heat & Air - 2 bedroom 2 bath remodeled apartment.
Upstairs, 2nd level unit.
Open floor plan, living, dining and kitchen area.
Kitchen includes stove, refrigerator, micro hood.
Granite counter tops.
Hardwood flooring.
Recessed lighting.
Large master bedroom.
Central air conditioning and heat.
Ceiling fans.
Window blinds throughout.
Swimming pool.
Washer and dryer in unit.
Water & trash included.
Parking for two cars, 1 carport, 1 open parking.
View a 3-D virtual tour at our website or at this link:
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=hZcJ3r3koEF

Tobacco Free Unit.

Walking distance to Wal-Mart, Mountain Vista Plaza Shopping , 24 Hr. Fitness, Albertsons, Oak Park, restaurants. Near library, theaters, schools shopping, Old Town Monrovia. Easy access to 210 Freeway. Minutes to Westfield Santa Anita, Santa Anita Race Track, Arcadia, Pasadena, Duarte, Azusa, Irwindale, El Monte, San Gabriel.

For more information or to schedule a time to view the unit:
Call our office at: (626) 574-0828.

1304 Mountain Ave., Duarte, CA 91010.
Apartment #207.
One (1) year lease required with security deposit.

(RLNE2793144)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1304 Mountain Ave # 207 have any available units?
1304 Mountain Ave # 207 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Duarte, CA.
What amenities does 1304 Mountain Ave # 207 have?
Some of 1304 Mountain Ave # 207's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1304 Mountain Ave # 207 currently offering any rent specials?
1304 Mountain Ave # 207 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1304 Mountain Ave # 207 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1304 Mountain Ave # 207 is pet friendly.
Does 1304 Mountain Ave # 207 offer parking?
Yes, 1304 Mountain Ave # 207 offers parking.
Does 1304 Mountain Ave # 207 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1304 Mountain Ave # 207 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1304 Mountain Ave # 207 have a pool?
Yes, 1304 Mountain Ave # 207 has a pool.
Does 1304 Mountain Ave # 207 have accessible units?
No, 1304 Mountain Ave # 207 does not have accessible units.
Does 1304 Mountain Ave # 207 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1304 Mountain Ave # 207 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1304 Mountain Ave # 207 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1304 Mountain Ave # 207 has units with air conditioning.
