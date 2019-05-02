1304 Mountain Ave # 207

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly carport

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities bocce court carport gym parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed media room pet friendly

Condo with Pool, Washer & Dryer, Hardwood Floors, Central Heat & Air - 2 bedroom 2 bath remodeled apartment.

Upstairs, 2nd level unit.

Open floor plan, living, dining and kitchen area.

Kitchen includes stove, refrigerator, micro hood.

Granite counter tops.

Hardwood flooring.

Recessed lighting.

Large master bedroom.

Central air conditioning and heat.

Ceiling fans.

Window blinds throughout.

Swimming pool.

Washer and dryer in unit.

Water & trash included.

Parking for two cars, 1 carport, 1 open parking.

View a 3-D virtual tour at our website or at this link:

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=hZcJ3r3koEF



Tobacco Free Unit.



Walking distance to Wal-Mart, Mountain Vista Plaza Shopping , 24 Hr. Fitness, Albertsons, Oak Park, restaurants. Near library, theaters, schools shopping, Old Town Monrovia. Easy access to 210 Freeway. Minutes to Westfield Santa Anita, Santa Anita Race Track, Arcadia, Pasadena, Duarte, Azusa, Irwindale, El Monte, San Gabriel.



For more information or to schedule a time to view the unit:

Call our office at: (626) 574-0828.



1304 Mountain Ave., Duarte, CA 91010.

Apartment #207.

One (1) year lease required with security deposit.



(RLNE2793144)