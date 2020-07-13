/
pet friendly apartments
36 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Dixon, CA
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
5 Units Available
Meadowood Village
430 Ellesmere Dr, Dixon, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
844 sqft
Welcome to Meadowood Village Apartment Homes. Meadowood Village is convienently located in Dixon, California featuring two charming floorplans ranging in size from 1 bedroom 1 bath to 2 bedroom 1 and a half bath.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1205 WOODVALE DRIVE
1205 Woodvale Drive, Dixon, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,395
1666 sqft
4 BEDROOM DIXON *STAR RENTALS - - 4 BEDROOM 2 BATH - 2 STORY W/ 2 CAR GARAGE - EXTRA LARGE DRIVEWAY - LANDSCAPED FRONT AND REAR - SEPARATE FAMILY AND LIVING ROOMS - LARGE LIVING ROOM FEATURES VAULTED CEILINGS, CEILING FAN, PLANTATION BLINDS,
Results within 5 miles of Dixon
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
5 Units Available
West Davis Manor
Westwood
800 Adams Terrace, Davis, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,175
950 sqft
Westwood Apartments is a quiet community located in West Davis. Westwood Apartments is best known for its convenient location. They are a short distance to Trader Joes, UCD, and several great dining and park locations.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
West Davis
3321 Biscayne Bay Pl
3321 Biscayne Bay Place, Davis, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
905 sqft
3321 Biscayne Bay Pl Available 09/08/20 Home in West Davis - Very clean and well kept two bedroom and one bath home in West Davis. Dual pane windows and lots of natural light.
1 of 10
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
8163 Robben Road
8163 Robben Road, Solano County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
3094 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
8163 Robben Road Available 05/01/20 8163 Robben Road (For Rent) Dixon, CA 95620 - Private country property located in Dixon (3.7 miles) from town - Single story home with detached garages and upstairs guest room; deck w/ half bath.
Results within 10 miles of Dixon
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
19 Units Available
Strada 1200 Apartments
1200 Allison Drive, Vacaville, CA
Studio
$1,930
566 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,200
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,470
951 sqft
Be one of the first to live at Strada 1200, a brand-new luxury Vacaville, CA apartment with impressive features and amenities. Surrounded by shopping, entertainment, and food, Strada 1200 offers our residents the best Vacaville has to offer.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
16 Units Available
North Pointe
6801 Leisure Town Rd, Vacaville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,947
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
1103 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,639
1454 sqft
Contemporary apartments with 9-foot ceilings, Roman soaking tubs, crown molding, and fully equipped kitchens with built-in microwaves. Private balcony or patio in each unit. 24-hour maintenance and alarm system. Close to I-80 and I-505.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 13 at 03:41am
6 Units Available
South Davis
Renaissance Park
3000 Lillard Dr, Davis, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,524
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,869
837 sqft
MOVE IN SPECIAL: $750 off your move-in costs when you apply within 24 hours of touring with one of our housing specialists! *Based on approved credit. Some restrictions apply.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
10 Units Available
Central Davis
Academy Lane Apartments
1124 F St, Davis, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,430
469 sqft
Academy Lane Apartment homes are located in the heart of beautiful Davis, CA. offering one-bedroom apartments that feature new upgrades throughout.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
6 Units Available
Creekside Gardens
300 Bel Air Dr, Vacaville, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
842 sqft
A gated community in the heart of the area's parks, schools, and freeways. Lush grounds and landscaping. Several pools. Apartments feature updated appliances and ample storage.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
11 Units Available
Cabrillo
Seville at Mace Ranch
4501 Alhambra Dr, Davis, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,435
1250 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,830
1350 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
The Seville at Mace Ranch Apartments is located in the exclusive Mace Ranch community of East Davis.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 13 at 03:41am
18 Units Available
Hidden Creek
1701 Marshall Rd, Vacaville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,790
642 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,930
929 sqft
Close to Eleanor Nelson Park and Vaca Pena Middle School. Pet-friendly community nestled in a wooded area. Hardwood floors, granite countertops and updated appliances. Patio or balcony with each unit.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 13 at 04:31am
14 Units Available
The Sycamores Apartments
901 Sara Ct, Vacaville, CA
Studio
$1,795
475 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,731
547 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,999
848 sqft
Premium apartments with convenient access to I-80. Gated community complete with pool, fitness center, and hot tub. Apartments feature in-unit washer/dryer and fully equipped kitchens with ample cabinet space. Non-smoking buildings. Pet friendly.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 03:41am
16 Units Available
East Davis
Silverstone Apartments
2400 Pole Line Rd, Davis, CA
Studio
$1,673
420 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,926
654 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,978
871 sqft
RENT SPECIAL! $750 off your move-in costs and up to 2 free application fees per reservation! *Based on approved credit. Some restrictions apply.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 12:04am
3 Units Available
Sommerset
591 Peabody Rd, Vacaville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,690
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
814 sqft
Just minutes from wine country and Downtown Sacramento. Apartments here offer big picture windows, private terraces and updated kitchens. On-site amenities include a pool, gym and grill area. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
7 Units Available
Morgan Park
3500 Harbison Dr, Vacaville, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,965
1039 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,570
1507 sqft
Craftsman-style apartments with walk-in closets, patios or balconies, and updated appliances. Available furnished. Fireplaces available. Large pool, business center, hot tub and a gym. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 49
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
10 Units Available
Ibis Golf and Country Club
The Edge
4005 Cowell Blvd, Davis, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,930
921 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 13 at 03:41am
6 Units Available
East Davis
Pinecrest Apartments
920 Cranbrook Ct, Davis, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,540
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,768
800 sqft
Rent Special: $500 off of your move in costs and ½ off the security deposit.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
16 Units Available
South Davis
Oakshade Commons
2120 Cowell Boulevard, Davis, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$700
441 sqft
Welcome, Home! Oakshade Commons is uniquely located minutes away from UC Davis and downtown Davis. Choose between private and shared rooms.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
5 Units Available
South Davis
Ellington Apartment Homes
4849 El Cemonte Ave, Davis, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,005
885 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
An array of highly unique one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom apartments. Amenities include air conditioning, carpets, fireplaces, hot tubs, a pool, an internet cafe and more.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
2 Units Available
Shasta Terrace
293 Shasta Dr, Vacaville, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,550
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Shasta Terrace Apartments in Vacaville offers a park like setting off residential neighborhood between Sacramento and San Francisco. Our Community is close to freeway access, bus line, Travis AFB, and Outlet shopping.
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
East Davis
516 K Street, Apt A
516 K St, Davis, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
940 sqft
516 K Street, Apt A Available 09/01/20 Charming Apartment Close to Downtown and UC Davis - Charming 3 bedroom 1 bathroom in an excellent location next to downtown and UC Davis campus. Upgraded kitchen in this sparkling 940 Sq Feet.
1 of 1
Last updated July 13 at 04:42am
1 Unit Available
East Davis
2029 5th Street
2029 Fifth Street, Davis, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1267 sqft
Three bedroom and two bath two story home with a detached one car garage. Close to 5th St and Poleline near shopping and transportation. Recently upgraded with new laminate flooring. One bedroom downstairs and two bedrooms upstairs.
1 of 1
Last updated July 13 at 04:42am
1 Unit Available
Central Davis
1311 Drake Drive
1311 Drake Drive, Davis, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
1050 sqft
This three bedroom and two bathroom condo is biking distance to UC Davis and walking distance to various shopping. Available end of September. Shared washer & dryer. One reserved parking spot.
