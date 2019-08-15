All apartments in Diamond Bar
22890 Hilton Head Dr #290
Last updated August 15 2019 at 10:34 AM

22890 Hilton Head Dr #290

22890 Hilton Head Drive · No Longer Available
Location

22890 Hilton Head Drive, Diamond Bar, CA 91765
Diamond Bar

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
carport
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
parking
pool
tennis court
22890 Hilton Head Dr #290 - Property Id: 138397

2 bed, 1.0 bath, 850 sqft, $1,850 Very well maintained 2 bedrooms 1 bath condo for lease in gated and guarded Diamond Bar community. Upper unit with a gorgeous Swiming Pool View, Window shutters through all the house, New Laminated flooring, Tile, and carpet. Gas stove. Central air and heat. Inside laundry closet with washer, dryer & Refrigerator, dish Washers included. Ready to move in. Two carport Assigned parking spaces. HOA amenities include swimming pools, tennis courts, and a clubhouse. Walking distance to Target, golf course, and restaurants. Easy access to 57 and 60 Freeway.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/138397p
Property Id 138397

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5029780)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22890 Hilton Head Dr #290 have any available units?
22890 Hilton Head Dr #290 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Diamond Bar, CA.
What amenities does 22890 Hilton Head Dr #290 have?
Some of 22890 Hilton Head Dr #290's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22890 Hilton Head Dr #290 currently offering any rent specials?
22890 Hilton Head Dr #290 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22890 Hilton Head Dr #290 pet-friendly?
No, 22890 Hilton Head Dr #290 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Diamond Bar.
Does 22890 Hilton Head Dr #290 offer parking?
Yes, 22890 Hilton Head Dr #290 offers parking.
Does 22890 Hilton Head Dr #290 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 22890 Hilton Head Dr #290 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 22890 Hilton Head Dr #290 have a pool?
Yes, 22890 Hilton Head Dr #290 has a pool.
Does 22890 Hilton Head Dr #290 have accessible units?
No, 22890 Hilton Head Dr #290 does not have accessible units.
Does 22890 Hilton Head Dr #290 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22890 Hilton Head Dr #290 has units with dishwashers.
Does 22890 Hilton Head Dr #290 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 22890 Hilton Head Dr #290 has units with air conditioning.
