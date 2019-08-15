Amenities
22890 Hilton Head Dr #290 - Property Id: 138397
2 bed, 1.0 bath, 850 sqft, $1,850 Very well maintained 2 bedrooms 1 bath condo for lease in gated and guarded Diamond Bar community. Upper unit with a gorgeous Swiming Pool View, Window shutters through all the house, New Laminated flooring, Tile, and carpet. Gas stove. Central air and heat. Inside laundry closet with washer, dryer & Refrigerator, dish Washers included. Ready to move in. Two carport Assigned parking spaces. HOA amenities include swimming pools, tennis courts, and a clubhouse. Walking distance to Target, golf course, and restaurants. Easy access to 57 and 60 Freeway.
Property Id 138397
No Pets Allowed
