Last updated May 1 2020 at 1:41 AM

78337 Gray Hawk Drive

78337 Gray Hawk Drive · (760) 777-0755
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

78337 Gray Hawk Drive, Desert Palms, CA 92211
Sun City Palm Desert

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$5,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1764 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
ceiling fan
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
Leased: May 1 ,2020 Thru Oct. 31, 2020. Leased: Dec. 28, 2020 - April 2, 2021Welcome To The Life Style Of Del Webb Sun City, Palm Desert. This Beautiful Tangier Model Home is within walking distance to the Sunset View Club House. Recently Upgraded Throughout: New Paint, New Carpet, New Tile. Turn Key Furnished, Golf Cart Included. Open Floor Plan, Large Bedrooms, Master has Bay Windows, large Walk-In Closet and Dual Vanities, Guest Bedroom has been Extended with it's own private entrance through French Doors to the Courtyard, Office/Den, Great Room, Breakfast Nook adjacent to the Kitchen, Ceiling Fans throughout, This home is located on the San Gorgonio Golf Course, Southern Exposure with Amazing Views from all rooms looking out to the golf course and across the fairway with views of the San Gorgonio Mountains. Impeccable Landscaping. This home is offered by the new owner for lease for the first time.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 78337 Gray Hawk Drive have any available units?
78337 Gray Hawk Drive has a unit available for $5,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 78337 Gray Hawk Drive have?
Some of 78337 Gray Hawk Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 78337 Gray Hawk Drive currently offering any rent specials?
78337 Gray Hawk Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 78337 Gray Hawk Drive pet-friendly?
No, 78337 Gray Hawk Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Desert Palms.
Does 78337 Gray Hawk Drive offer parking?
No, 78337 Gray Hawk Drive does not offer parking.
Does 78337 Gray Hawk Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 78337 Gray Hawk Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 78337 Gray Hawk Drive have a pool?
No, 78337 Gray Hawk Drive does not have a pool.
Does 78337 Gray Hawk Drive have accessible units?
No, 78337 Gray Hawk Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 78337 Gray Hawk Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 78337 Gray Hawk Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 78337 Gray Hawk Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 78337 Gray Hawk Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
