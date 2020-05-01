78337 Gray Hawk Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher recently renovated walk in closets ceiling fan clubhouse

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard

Leased: May 1 ,2020 Thru Oct. 31, 2020. Leased: Dec. 28, 2020 - April 2, 2021Welcome To The Life Style Of Del Webb Sun City, Palm Desert. This Beautiful Tangier Model Home is within walking distance to the Sunset View Club House. Recently Upgraded Throughout: New Paint, New Carpet, New Tile. Turn Key Furnished, Golf Cart Included. Open Floor Plan, Large Bedrooms, Master has Bay Windows, large Walk-In Closet and Dual Vanities, Guest Bedroom has been Extended with it's own private entrance through French Doors to the Courtyard, Office/Den, Great Room, Breakfast Nook adjacent to the Kitchen, Ceiling Fans throughout, This home is located on the San Gorgonio Golf Course, Southern Exposure with Amazing Views from all rooms looking out to the golf course and across the fairway with views of the San Gorgonio Mountains. Impeccable Landscaping. This home is offered by the new owner for lease for the first time.