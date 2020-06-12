All apartments in Del Monte Forest
Home
/
Del Monte Forest, CA
/
3754 Pebble Beach Escape
Last updated June 12 2020

3754 Pebble Beach Escape

3025 Stevenson Drive · (831) 373-7103
Location

3025 Stevenson Drive, Del Monte Forest, CA 93953

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 3 baths, $6359 · Avail. now

$6,359

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2700 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
bbq/grill
***Please Do Not Disturb Tenants or Go Onto The Property Without the Listing Agent!***

***The rental amount ranges from $6359 to $12,668 per month depending on length of stay and time of year***

The pet-friendly residence has open living spaces with vaulted ceilings, large windows and skylights that let in lots of natural light, two master suites, an additional bedroom, sitting room/den, large kitchen and dining room with views of the golf course.

Its just a few minutes by car to fine dining and shopping at The Lodge and Spanish Bay, golfing at Pebble Beachs many public courses, and is only a 10-minute walk to some of the renowned sights of the coast, such as Bird Rock.

The two-story home has a backyard patio, with outdoor seating and a gourmet gas grill. From there or from several other rooms inside the house, youll be able to view the second hole fairway of Monterey Peninsula Country Club.

The large kitchen has everything you need for cooking meals with a gas range, oven, microwave, double sink and counter seating for three. The dining room has a table with seating for six. A laundry room is nearby.

The living room has a sectional sofa, wood-burning fireplace with gas start, 48-inch HDTV, baby grand piano and fully equipped bar. An additional sitting area is behind the living room.

The first master bedroom suite includes a California king bed, 52-inch HDTV and views of the golf links outside. A sleeper sofa in the room provides a sitting area or another bed when needed. En suite bath has a jetted tub and separate shower.

A second bedroom with California king bed has an adjacent bathroom with a combination tub/shower.

The second master bedroom suite on the other side of the house can be entered through a sitting area/den with a day bed and trundle to sleep two. The bedroom has large cathedral windows, a California king bed, HDTV and a private balcony. En suite bath with shower.

No dogs over 35 lbs. (2 dogs max).

**Additional fees for pets**

(RLNE3424786)

