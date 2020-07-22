Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

2984 Bird Rock RD Available 08/01/20 Picture Perfect 3-Bedroom in Pebble Beach! - THIS PROPERTY WILL BE AVAILABLE TO VIEW AUGUST 1ST



Available August 1st is this picture perfect, remodeled home on the 2nd fairway of the Dunes course in Pebble Beach. The home is a three-bedroom, three-bath located at 2984 Bird Rock Road in Pebble Beach. The monthly for rent for this 1500 square foot home is $4800 and is a non-smoking property and will consider a small pet. Entering the home through the front door, the living with dining area, kitchen and one master bedroom are located to the left. The other master bedroom, guest bedroom and bathrooms are to the right. The kitchen features a gas oven, refrigerator, dishwasher and granite countertops. The living room has a wood burning fireplace, wood floors, and open beam ceilings. The floor coverings are hardwood throughout the living room, kitchen, carpets in the bedrooms and tile in the bathrooms. Washer and dryer are located inside the two car garage. The home is heated by natural gas central forced air and the fireplace. The driveway is gated and most of the front yard is fenced. There is a terrific outdoor patio and lawn area overlooking the course and easy care landscape that will be cared for by a gardener.



