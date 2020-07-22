All apartments in Del Monte Forest
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:34 PM

2984 Bird Rock RD

2984 Bird Rock Road · (831) 658-4005
Location

2984 Bird Rock Road, Del Monte Forest, CA 93953

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2984 Bird Rock RD · Avail. Aug 1

$4,800

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1500 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
2984 Bird Rock RD Available 08/01/20 Picture Perfect 3-Bedroom in Pebble Beach! - THIS PROPERTY WILL BE AVAILABLE TO VIEW AUGUST 1ST

Available August 1st is this picture perfect, remodeled home on the 2nd fairway of the Dunes course in Pebble Beach. The home is a three-bedroom, three-bath located at 2984 Bird Rock Road in Pebble Beach. The monthly for rent for this 1500 square foot home is $4800 and is a non-smoking property and will consider a small pet. Entering the home through the front door, the living with dining area, kitchen and one master bedroom are located to the left. The other master bedroom, guest bedroom and bathrooms are to the right. The kitchen features a gas oven, refrigerator, dishwasher and granite countertops. The living room has a wood burning fireplace, wood floors, and open beam ceilings. The floor coverings are hardwood throughout the living room, kitchen, carpets in the bedrooms and tile in the bathrooms. Washer and dryer are located inside the two car garage. The home is heated by natural gas central forced air and the fireplace. The driveway is gated and most of the front yard is fenced. There is a terrific outdoor patio and lawn area overlooking the course and easy care landscape that will be cared for by a gardener.

(RLNE4313657)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2984 Bird Rock RD have any available units?
2984 Bird Rock RD has a unit available for $4,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2984 Bird Rock RD have?
Some of 2984 Bird Rock RD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2984 Bird Rock RD currently offering any rent specials?
2984 Bird Rock RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2984 Bird Rock RD pet-friendly?
Yes, 2984 Bird Rock RD is pet friendly.
Does 2984 Bird Rock RD offer parking?
Yes, 2984 Bird Rock RD offers parking.
Does 2984 Bird Rock RD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2984 Bird Rock RD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2984 Bird Rock RD have a pool?
No, 2984 Bird Rock RD does not have a pool.
Does 2984 Bird Rock RD have accessible units?
No, 2984 Bird Rock RD does not have accessible units.
Does 2984 Bird Rock RD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2984 Bird Rock RD has units with dishwashers.
Does 2984 Bird Rock RD have units with air conditioning?
No, 2984 Bird Rock RD does not have units with air conditioning.
