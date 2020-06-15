All apartments in Del Monte Forest
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

1043 Ortega Rd.

1043 Ortega Road · (831) 757-1208 ext. 9
Location

1043 Ortega Road, Del Monte Forest, CA 93953

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1043 Ortega Rd. · Avail. Jul 1

$3,895

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1836 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
1043 Ortega Rd. Available 07/01/20 3 Bedroom Pebble Beach Home - Great 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in Pebble Beach. Comes with half moon driveway, 2 car garage and washer and dryer. The galley style kitchen comes with a top stove, built in oven, microwave, dishwasher and refrigerator. The dining room has a fireplace and sliding door to the deck in the backyard. The living room also has a fireplace and sliding door to the deck and back yard. There is a shower/tub combination in the first bathroom and walk-in shower in the master bath. Pets on approval only with screening from www.petscreening.com If approved there is an increased security deposit of $500.00 per pet. For more information and application visit www.calpropertymanagement.com Reply to CAL Property Management only.

(RLNE3863777)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1043 Ortega Rd. have any available units?
1043 Ortega Rd. has a unit available for $3,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1043 Ortega Rd. have?
Some of 1043 Ortega Rd.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1043 Ortega Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
1043 Ortega Rd. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1043 Ortega Rd. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1043 Ortega Rd. is pet friendly.
Does 1043 Ortega Rd. offer parking?
Yes, 1043 Ortega Rd. does offer parking.
Does 1043 Ortega Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1043 Ortega Rd. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1043 Ortega Rd. have a pool?
No, 1043 Ortega Rd. does not have a pool.
Does 1043 Ortega Rd. have accessible units?
No, 1043 Ortega Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 1043 Ortega Rd. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1043 Ortega Rd. has units with dishwashers.
Does 1043 Ortega Rd. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1043 Ortega Rd. does not have units with air conditioning.
