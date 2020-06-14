/
/
/
furnished apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:33 AM
141 Furnished Apartments for rent in Daly City, CA
1 of 68
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Original Daly City
3 Units Available
180 Station Ave
180 Station Avenue, Daly City, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,295
4 Bedrooms
$7,995
7 Bedrooms
$13,995
2200 sqft
Luxury home with 7 bedrooms and 6 baths. 1 king, 5 queen bed, 2 twin beds. Conveniently located minutes away from Serrmonte Shopping Center, Starbucks, Target , In-n-Out Burger, IHOP, Walgreens, and other stores and restaurants nearby.
1 of 30
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
St. Francis Heights
1 Unit Available
234 Del Prado Rd House
234 Del Prado Dr, Daly City, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,990
1700 sqft
Available 08/30/20 Modern Furnished 4BR 2BA Home Huge Living Spaces - Property Id: 261777 Fully Furnished 100% Remodeled, Spacious Home Extremely safe, quiet area 8 min to SF, Transit & Beach Walk to restaurants and cafes Bright, open design:
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Westlake
1 Unit Available
98 Castlemont Ave
98 Castlemont Avenue, Daly City, CA
Studio
$2,499
350 sqft
This studio is newly remodeled, and has brand new furnishings! Conveniently located, this spacious apartment is walking distance from Starbucks, Safeway, and other stores that you'll need! There are many restaurants right around the corner at the
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Southern Hills
1 Unit Available
153 Alta Vista Way Unit 2
153 Alta Vista Way, Daly City, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,700
1200 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020.
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Westlake
1 Unit Available
144 Westmoor Ave House
144 Westmoor Avenue, Daly City, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$4,790
1500 sqft
Available 06/21/20 Gorgeous Furnished, Remodeled 4BR Home w/Fireplace - Property Id: 276288 NEW! Fully Remodeled, Spacious 4-Bedroom Home Completely move-in ready Safe area away from city noise and crowds 8 minutes to the south side of San
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
St. Francis Heights
1 Unit Available
234 Del Prado Dr Studio
234 Del Prado Drive, Daly City, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,290
450 sqft
Unit Studio Available 07/05/20 Fully Furnished Modern Studio with Laundry - Property Id: 278499 Fully Furnished Remodeled Private Studio Near SF/SFO Very safe area 8 min to San Francisco, Transit & Beach 1 mile to BART train to SF & SFO
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Original Daly City
1 Unit Available
163 Flournoy St 2BR
163 Flournoy Street, Daly City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,890
450 sqft
Unit Unit B Available 06/20/20 Fully Furnished Modern 2BR Suite with Laundry - Property Id: 278492 NEW! Fully Furnished Modern Suite 5 minutes to San Francisco Completely move-in ready A+ location: Walk 10 minutes to dining, shopping & BART train 1
Results within 1 mile of Daly City
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
$
Candlestick Point State Recreation Area
11 Units Available
Ashton San Francisco
301 Executive Park Blvd., San Francisco, CA
Studio
$3,265
768 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,483
1075 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,133
1626 sqft
Units feature air conditioning, granite countertops, hardwood floor and walk-in closets. Residents enjoy community with 24-hour gym, 24-hour maintenance, coffee bar, concierge and valet service. Tucked into a hillside close to Candlestick Park.
1 of 27
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Excelsior
1 Unit Available
708 Moscow Street
708 Moscow Street, San Francisco, CA
4 Bedrooms
$6,250
1525 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020.
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
East Edgemar-Pacific Manor
1 Unit Available
425 Bally Way
425 Bally Way, Pacifica, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,300
1801 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020.
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Winston-Serra
1 Unit Available
1488 El Camino Real, Unit# P12
1488 El Camino Real, South San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,850
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1 Bed, 1 Bath Penthouse Level Condo w Parking - Across from BART - This beautiful 1 Bed, 1 Bath Penthouse Level Condo is conveniently located on El Camino just across the street from SSF Bart.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Broadmoor Village
1 Unit Available
815 87th St Unit A
815 87th Street, Broadmoor, CA
3 Bedrooms
$7,000
1200 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries) Pretty and spacious, fully-furnished, 3-bedroom, 2 bathroom single-family home property rental in Daly City, just minutes of commute to and from Downtown Daly City.
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Portola
1 Unit Available
798 Goettingen St, San Francisco, CA, US, 94134
798 Goettingen Street, San Francisco, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
900 sqft
Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.co/propertydetails/5ed3e8ba258803615eee3a0d Partially Furnished with Furniture, 2 bedrooms with 3rd bonus room for home office or study room. 1 bathroom single-family house.
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Pacific Heights
1 Unit Available
3340 Geoffrey Dr 2BR
3340 Geoffrey Drive, San Bruno, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,390
800 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Unit Downstairs Suite Available 07/11/20 Furnished 2BR Sunny Garden Suite Parking Pets OK - Property Id: 277292 Fully Furnished, Remodeled 2-Bedroom Garden Suite Extremely safe.
Results within 5 miles of Daly City
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
$
Civic Center
18 Units Available
The Civic
101 Polk St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,415
441 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,061
577 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,743
859 sqft
The Civic Center is home to many of San Francisco's largest and most impressive cultural institutions, from the golden-domed City Hall to the Asian Art Museum, Supreme Court, Opera House, and more.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Mission Bay
8 Units Available
Strata At Mission Bay
1201 4th St, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,503
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,708
1153 sqft
Stunning views of the Bay. Ultra-contemporary design including hardwood floors and granite countertops. On-site valet service, 24-hour gym, concierge service and conference room. Pet-friendly. Garages available. A stone's throw from Mission Creek Park.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Bayview
11 Units Available
Waterbend
5880 3rd St, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,555
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,570
900 sqft
Leafy Bayview apartment complex, close to Travis Air Force Base. In-unit laundry facilities, hardwood floors and granite counters come as standard. On-site playground, garage and hot tub. Located between Sacramento and San Francisco.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Dogpatch
21 Units Available
Potrero Launch
2235 3rd St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,528
373 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,986
595 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,203
926 sqft
Stunning views of the Central Waterfront area and near I-280. On-site parking, hot tub and game room. Dog park, bike storage and 24-hour concierge service available. Updated interiors feature granite countertops and extra storage.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
$
Mission Bay
68 Units Available
Channel Mission Bay
185 Channel St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$3,286
489 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,600
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,833
1054 sqft
When work morphs with life, you need to grab your own perks. So get your move on to Channel Mission Bay.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
$
Mission Bay
37 Units Available
Edgewater
355 Berry Street, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$3,460
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,445
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,780
1082 sqft
In the heart of San Francisco’s Mission Bay and SoMa trendy neighborhood, Edgewater boasts stylish amenities and upscale floor plans.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
Mission Bay
22 Units Available
Avalon at Mission Bay
255 King St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,706
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,275
1128 sqft
Apartment building in the heart of downtown San Francisco featuring a 24-hour gym, clubhouse, conference room and game room. Units come with granite counters, hardwood floors, patio or balcony, and stainless steel appliances.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
Westwood Park
24 Units Available
Avalon Ocean Avenue
1200 Ocean Ave, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,446
604 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,085
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,825
1177 sqft
Chic apartments with dark wood cabinets and stainless steel appliances. In-unit laundry and hardwood floors. Pet-friendly community with courtyard lounge and garage parking. Elevators. Near I-280.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Dogpatch
19 Units Available
The Gantry
2121 3rd St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,763
481 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,999
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,895
890 sqft
Great location in the Dogpatch area of San Francisco that is close to grocery stores and restaurants. Community has controlled gated access, resident lounge and fenced dog run. High ceilings and lots of light.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 11 at 08:55pm
Alamo Square
3 Units Available
Alamo Square
1150 Fell Street, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,775
109 sqft
Get up to $200 off of your monthly rent rate for leases signed in January! A new coliving community from Starcity- intentionally designed with brand new interiors, our Alamo Square community could soon be your new home.
Similar Pages
Daly City 1 BedroomsDaly City 2 BedroomsDaly City 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsDaly City 3 BedroomsDaly City Apartments under $1,800Daly City Apartments under $2,000Daly City Apartments under $2,200Daly City Apartments under $2,500
Daly City Apartments with BalconyDaly City Apartments with GarageDaly City Apartments with GymDaly City Apartments with Hardwood FloorsDaly City Apartments with Move-in SpecialsDaly City Apartments with ParkingDaly City Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Rosa, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CA
Hayward, CAMountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAMilpitas, CAVallejo, CAUnion City, CADublin, CA