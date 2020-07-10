56 Apartments for rent in Daly City, CA with move-in specials
1 of 9
1 of 26
1 of 21
1 of 36
1 of 31
1 of 121
1 of 38
1 of 31
1 of 18
1 of 32
1 of 22
1 of 27
1 of 11
1 of 10
1 of 30
1 of 31
1 of 15
1 of 23
1 of 23
1 of 8
1 of 42
1 of 28
1 of 24
1 of 11
Daly City: Gateway to the Peninsula.
Daly City sits just south of San Francisco, with the Pacific Ocean on the west, and San Francisco Bay to the east. This great position has made it a popular home who want to have the convenience of San Francisco without the high prices and bad traffic. The city accumulates tons of hip restaurants, outdoor sports, and (of course) lots of shops, including the big box stores that aren't welcome in San Francisco. San Francisco's loss is Daly's gain, as the big box stores has made it a shopping mecca for the area.
Having trouble with Craigslist Daly City? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more
Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Daly City apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.
Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.
No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.
Daly City apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.