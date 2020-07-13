Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony refrigerator air conditioning bathtub granite counters garbage disposal hardwood floors oven range walk in closets stainless steel in unit laundry Property Amenities elevator parking garage dogs allowed cats allowed bbq/grill lobby online portal package receiving pet friendly

Located in Daly City, CA, 88 Hillside apartments is perfectly positioned as the gateway between nature and the non-stop action of the Bay Area. At 88 Hillside, we have combined the excitement of urban living with the leisurely pace of a close-knit neighborhood. Our homes are a mix of one-, two-, and three-bedroom flats and townhouses featuring open, airy designs, with great natural light. Modern kitchens, upscale finishes and amazing views make this a home like no other. And with shopping and entertainment just minutes from your doorstep, there's always plenty to do.