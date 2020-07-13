All apartments in Daly City
Find more places like
88 Hillside.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Daly City, CA
/
88 Hillside
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:59 PM

88 Hillside

6543 Mission St · (650) 825-6243
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Daly City
See all
Hillside
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

6543 Mission St, Daly City, CA 94014
Hillside

Price and availability

VERIFIED 43 MIN AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 88 Hillside.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
air conditioning
bathtub
granite counters
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
oven
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
garage
dogs allowed
cats allowed
bbq/grill
lobby
online portal
package receiving
pet friendly
Located in Daly City, CA, 88 Hillside apartments is perfectly positioned as the gateway between nature and the non-stop action of the Bay Area. At 88 Hillside, we have combined the excitement of urban living with the leisurely pace of a close-knit neighborhood. Our homes are a mix of one-, two-, and three-bedroom flats and townhouses featuring open, airy designs, with great natural light. Modern kitchens, upscale finishes and amazing views make this a home like no other. And with shopping and entertainment just minutes from your doorstep, there's always plenty to do.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
deposit: 500
rent: 75
limit: 3
fee: 0
restrictions: null

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 88 Hillside have any available units?
88 Hillside doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Daly City, CA.
What amenities does 88 Hillside have?
Some of 88 Hillside's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 88 Hillside currently offering any rent specials?
88 Hillside is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 88 Hillside pet-friendly?
Yes, 88 Hillside is pet friendly.
Does 88 Hillside offer parking?
Yes, 88 Hillside offers parking.
Does 88 Hillside have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 88 Hillside offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 88 Hillside have a pool?
No, 88 Hillside does not have a pool.
Does 88 Hillside have accessible units?
No, 88 Hillside does not have accessible units.
Does 88 Hillside have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 88 Hillside has units with dishwashers.
Does 88 Hillside have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 88 Hillside has units with air conditioning.

Similar Listings

Serra Commons
1580 Southgate Ave
Daly City, CA 94015
Skyline Heights
960 Saint Francis Blvd
Daly City, CA 94015
Pacific Place
2665 Geneva Ave
Daly City, CA 94014
Serramonte Ridge
862 Campus Dr
Daly City, CA 94015
eaves Daly City
500 King Dr
Daly City, CA 94015

Similar Pages

Daly City 1 BedroomsDaly City 2 BedroomsDaly City Apartments with ParkingDaly City Pet Friendly PlacesDaly City Studio ApartmentsSonoma County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Rosa, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CAMountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAMilpitas, CAVallejo, CAUnion City, CADublin, CAFoster City, CACupertino, CANapa, CAPalo Alto, CASan Ramon, CASan Rafael, CACampbell, CASanta Cruz, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

SerramonteSt. Francis HeightsBayshore

Apartments Near Colleges

California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of LawCalifornia State University-East BayUniversity of California-BerkeleyUniversity of California-San Francisco