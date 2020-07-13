Amenities
Located in Daly City, CA, 88 Hillside apartments is perfectly positioned as the gateway between nature and the non-stop action of the Bay Area. At 88 Hillside, we have combined the excitement of urban living with the leisurely pace of a close-knit neighborhood. Our homes are a mix of one-, two-, and three-bedroom flats and townhouses featuring open, airy designs, with great natural light. Modern kitchens, upscale finishes and amazing views make this a home like no other. And with shopping and entertainment just minutes from your doorstep, there's always plenty to do.