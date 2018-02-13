All apartments in Cypress
Find more places like 6024 Fred Dr..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cypress, CA
/
6024 Fred Dr.
Last updated April 2 2019 at 10:45 AM

6024 Fred Dr.

6024 Fred Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Cypress
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

6024 Fred Drive, Cypress, CA 90630
Cypress

Amenities

recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Stunning 5 Bedroom Cypress Home - Photos, Info, and Applications at www.TKGPM.com * This gorgeous 5 bedroom, 3.5 bath well-kept home has 2185 square feet of living space with beautiful architectural details such as arched wall openings between the family, kitchen, and dining rooms. The family and dining rooms have new tile flooring and the stunning kitchen has been updated with custom wood cabinets, detailed tile flooring, large window that brings in natural light, and great looking tile backsplash. The property also features new laminate flooring in all bedrooms, crown molding, plantation shutters, fresh paint, new baseboards, large sliding mirrored closets, plenty of storage, and Central A/C & Heat. The yard is large, perfect for entertaining, and has a pergola. Ready for move in ASAP!
______________

Tenant Responsible for All Utilities

Requirements:
- 620 and above credit score
- 2.5 - 3 times rent amount for income
- Pay stubs and/or Tax documents for proof of income

Apply Online Today at www.TKGPM.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4771374)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6024 Fred Dr. have any available units?
6024 Fred Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cypress, CA.
Is 6024 Fred Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
6024 Fred Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6024 Fred Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 6024 Fred Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cypress.
Does 6024 Fred Dr. offer parking?
No, 6024 Fred Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 6024 Fred Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6024 Fred Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6024 Fred Dr. have a pool?
No, 6024 Fred Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 6024 Fred Dr. have accessible units?
No, 6024 Fred Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 6024 Fred Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 6024 Fred Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6024 Fred Dr. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6024 Fred Dr. has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Casa Grande Apartments
4455 Casa Grande Circle
Cypress, CA 90630
Cypress Park
9591 Graham St
Cypress, CA 90630

Similar Pages

Cypress 1 BedroomsCypress 2 Bedrooms
Cypress Apartments with Hardwood FloorsCypress Apartments with Parking
Cypress Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CA
Costa Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CALa Verne, CACarson, CALaguna Hills, CAWestminster, CALakewood, CABellflower, CA
Baldwin Park, CAMonrovia, CALaguna Beach, CAYorba Linda, CAMonterey Park, CAGardena, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CAEastvale, CASouth Pasadena, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

Cypress CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine