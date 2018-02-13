6024 Fred Dr.

Amenities

Stunning 5 Bedroom Cypress Home - Photos, Info, and Applications at www.TKGPM.com * This gorgeous 5 bedroom, 3.5 bath well-kept home has 2185 square feet of living space with beautiful architectural details such as arched wall openings between the family, kitchen, and dining rooms. The family and dining rooms have new tile flooring and the stunning kitchen has been updated with custom wood cabinets, detailed tile flooring, large window that brings in natural light, and great looking tile backsplash. The property also features new laminate flooring in all bedrooms, crown molding, plantation shutters, fresh paint, new baseboards, large sliding mirrored closets, plenty of storage, and Central A/C & Heat. The yard is large, perfect for entertaining, and has a pergola. Ready for move in ASAP!

Tenant Responsible for All Utilities



Requirements:

- 620 and above credit score

- 2.5 - 3 times rent amount for income

- Pay stubs and/or Tax documents for proof of income



Apply Online Today at www.TKGPM.com



No Pets Allowed



