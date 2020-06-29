All apartments in Cypress
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5271 Bishop

5271 Bishop Street · No Longer Available
Location

5271 Bishop Street, Cypress, CA 90630
Cypress

Amenities

on-site laundry
carport
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
We have a stunning 3 bedrooms 1-1/5 bath on the first floor for rent in Cypress. It is in a 3 unit building in a quiet beautiful, mainly single family neighborhood near the Cypress Senior Center. Shopping, schools, and churches are close by. The apartment has new tile floor, and has been freshly painted. It has a private yard. It has a carport for one car. There is a laundry room for the tenants convenience. There are 3 large closets and many kitchen cabinets. The Apartment has cathedral ceilings in the living room and master bedroom. It also has a brand new wall AC unit. The apartment is downstairs, has central heat. Open house Saturday, Oct 6 from 2:30 pm until 4:30 pm, and again on Sunday, Oct 7 from 2:30 pm until 4:30 pm.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5271 Bishop have any available units?
5271 Bishop doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cypress, CA.
Is 5271 Bishop currently offering any rent specials?
5271 Bishop is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5271 Bishop pet-friendly?
No, 5271 Bishop is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cypress.
Does 5271 Bishop offer parking?
Yes, 5271 Bishop offers parking.
Does 5271 Bishop have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5271 Bishop does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5271 Bishop have a pool?
No, 5271 Bishop does not have a pool.
Does 5271 Bishop have accessible units?
No, 5271 Bishop does not have accessible units.
Does 5271 Bishop have units with dishwashers?
No, 5271 Bishop does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5271 Bishop have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5271 Bishop has units with air conditioning.

