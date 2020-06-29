5271 Bishop

Amenities

on-site laundry carport air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking

We have a stunning 3 bedrooms 1-1/5 bath on the first floor for rent in Cypress. It is in a 3 unit building in a quiet beautiful, mainly single family neighborhood near the Cypress Senior Center. Shopping, schools, and churches are close by. The apartment has new tile floor, and has been freshly painted. It has a private yard. It has a carport for one car. There is a laundry room for the tenants convenience. There are 3 large closets and many kitchen cabinets. The Apartment has cathedral ceilings in the living room and master bedroom. It also has a brand new wall AC unit. The apartment is downstairs, has central heat. Open house Saturday, Oct 6 from 2:30 pm until 4:30 pm, and again on Sunday, Oct 7 from 2:30 pm until 4:30 pm.