Cypress, CA
10181 Saint Joan Street
Last updated August 10 2019 at 11:55 AM

10181 Saint Joan Street

10181 Saint Joan Street
Location

10181 Saint Joan Street, Cypress, CA 90630
Cypress

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Single family home with lot size of 5865 sqft and built in area of 1347 sqft. It has 3 beds and 2 baths. Both the bathrooms (one with bathtub and another with standing shower, glass door) fully upgraded recently, Granite counter-tops, hardwood cabinets, wood laminate floors, textured soffit ceilings, recessed lighting, crown molding and baseboards, dual pane windows, rv parking, new centralized heating and cooling unit. Located near shopping, freeways, and oxford and cypress high school.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10181 Saint Joan Street have any available units?
10181 Saint Joan Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cypress, CA.
What amenities does 10181 Saint Joan Street have?
Some of 10181 Saint Joan Street's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10181 Saint Joan Street currently offering any rent specials?
10181 Saint Joan Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10181 Saint Joan Street pet-friendly?
No, 10181 Saint Joan Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cypress.
Does 10181 Saint Joan Street offer parking?
Yes, 10181 Saint Joan Street offers parking.
Does 10181 Saint Joan Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10181 Saint Joan Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10181 Saint Joan Street have a pool?
No, 10181 Saint Joan Street does not have a pool.
Does 10181 Saint Joan Street have accessible units?
No, 10181 Saint Joan Street does not have accessible units.
Does 10181 Saint Joan Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 10181 Saint Joan Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10181 Saint Joan Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 10181 Saint Joan Street does not have units with air conditioning.
