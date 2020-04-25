10181 Saint Joan Street

Amenities

Single family home with lot size of 5865 sqft and built in area of 1347 sqft. It has 3 beds and 2 baths. Both the bathrooms (one with bathtub and another with standing shower, glass door) fully upgraded recently, Granite counter-tops, hardwood cabinets, wood laminate floors, textured soffit ceilings, recessed lighting, crown molding and baseboards, dual pane windows, rv parking, new centralized heating and cooling unit. Located near shopping, freeways, and oxford and cypress high school.