/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 1:49 PM
200 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Cudahy, CA
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Cudahy
1 Unit Available
4407 1/4 Elizabeth street, Cudahy
4407 1/4 Elizabeth St, Cudahy, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
850 sqft
Spacious duplex in Cudahy, one of 16 on a lot, - Property Id: 295249 $1750 a month spacious 2 bedroom house, one of 16 houses on an acre lot, garage, washer dryer hook ups, two cars parking, new paint , new wood like laminate flooring.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Cudahy
1 Unit Available
5046 1/2 Liveoak street ,
5046 1/2 Live Oak St, Cudahy, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
850 sqft
Two bedroom cottage type house - Property Id: 239506 Freshly painted, beautiful wood look floors thru out the house, washer dryer hook up, garage , fenced yard , window blinds, A minimum FICO score of 650 No evictions.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Cudahy
1 Unit Available
4746 1/2 Santa Ana street
4746 1/2 Santa Ana St, Cudahy, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
Beautiful 2 bedroom cottage type house - Property Id: 225969 Freshly painted, new LVT modern looking floors thruout the house , laundry dryer hook up in the kitchen, fenced , yard , garage , parking for two cars . Ready to view now.
Results within 1 mile of Cudahy
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Bell
1 Unit Available
6309 Casitas Ave
6309 Casitas Avenue, Bell, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
850 sqft
Charming 2 bedroom 1 bath front house on Quiet tree lined street! - Quaint front unit that feels more like a single family home with fruit trees in the front yard. Move in ready, includes refrigerator. Bedroom closet with extra built in storage.
Results within 5 miles of Cudahy
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated June 12 at 12:39pm
Downey
2 Units Available
Stonewood II
7380 Emily Lane, Downey, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
770 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Stonewood II in Downey. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 12:05pm
Downey
4 Units Available
Wynwood II
12536 Ryerson Avenue, Downey, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
781 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Wynwood II in Downey. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 12:01pm
Downey
5 Units Available
Oak Tree
9060 Imperial Hwy, Downey, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
740 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Oak Tree in Downey. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Paramount
11 Units Available
The Enclave
13801 Paramount Blvd, Paramount, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,230
1035 sqft
In-ground pool and hot tub surrounded by a large sundeck. Air conditioning, bathtub, ceiling fans and kitchen appliances. Carpet and hardwood floors, fireplace and walk-in closets. Internet cafe, clubhouse, playground and 24-hour gym.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Downey
26 Units Available
Park Regency Club Apartments
10000 Imperial Hwy, Downey, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,221
980 sqft
Welcome to the Park Regency Club Apartments for rent in Downey, CA. We are conveniently located at the apex of five major freeways near tons of shopping, entertainment, the LAX airport, and Orange County.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 12:34pm
Downey
3 Units Available
Square
12535 Brookshire Ave, Downey, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,225
1008 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartments within walking distance to local schools, Metrolink Greenline Station and movie theater. Residences have in-unit laundry, fireplace, stainless steel kitchen appliances and walk-in closets. Community amenities include media room and gym.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
East Los Angeles
1 Unit Available
109 N Humphreys Ave
109 North Humphreys Avenue, East Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
Corner Lot home - Property Id: 70922 Beautiful home with new kitchen appliances and wood cabinets, new carpeting throughout the house and updated bathroom. Corner lot location. Onsite parking.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Lynwood
1 Unit Available
11109 California Avenue
11109 California Avenue, Lynwood, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
720 sqft
New Listing! - This newly updated 2 bedroom home has been freshly painted, has hardwood flooring throughout and a single car garage. The kitchen and bathroom have updated cabinetry and fixtures.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
East Compton
1 Unit Available
15724 S Lime Ave
15724 South Lime Avenue, East Rancho Dominguez, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
972 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 15724 S Lime Ave in East Rancho Dominguez. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
CANNDU
1 Unit Available
7912 S Main Street
7912 South Main Street, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
600 sqft
Charming and cozy apartment for rent. This property was built in 1916. Features 2 bedrooms and one Bathroom ready to move in. Tenant pays all utilities. Nearby schools, FWY and churches. for more information please email me at homesbymercy@gmail.com
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 12:58pm
East Los Angeles
1 Unit Available
275 Margaret Avenue
275 Margaret Avenue, East Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1128 sqft
This is a well cared for home within a great neighborhood of single family homes. Great north of Beverly Blvd location with walking distance to shopping and transportation and schools.
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 12:58pm
Montebello
1 Unit Available
2237 Allston Street
2237 Allston Street, Montebello, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
846 sqft
A beautiful Single House in the heart of Montebello for lease. Newly remodeled kitchen and bathroom with brand new cabinet, granite counter top, light fixtures.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
CANNDU
1 Unit Available
724 E 77th Street
724 East 77th Street, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
727 sqft
2 bedroom/ 1 bathroom brand new unit in the back of a duplex. Ready to move in! Open floor plan with approximately 727 square feet of living space.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 12:58pm
Montebello
1 Unit Available
1013 Eucalipto Place
1013 Eucalipto Pl, Montebello, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1310 sqft
This is a contemporary modern building constructed in 2017. A beautiful new community called Montebello Collection Homes are is solar-powered all-electric home. Has an open floor plan that features 2 Bedrooms, 3 Bathrooms, approximately 1,356 sq.
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 12:58pm
East Los Angeles
1 Unit Available
1335 S Woods Avenue
1335 South Woods Avenue, East Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
800 sqft
MODERN COMPLETE REMODELED DUPLEX, 2BEDROOM, 1BATH, INDOOR LAUNDRY CLOSET, NEW GAS STOVE AND MICROWAVE, WALL AC & HEAT UNIT, ONSITE PARKING.
1 of 25
Last updated March 30 at 10:32am
Downey
1 Unit Available
10514 La Reina Avenue
10514 La Reina Avenue, Downey, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1100 sqft
2 bedroom, 2 bath upstairs apartment in N. Downey. Now available for immediate move-in.
Results within 10 miles of Cudahy
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 01:48pm
Norwalk
2 Units Available
Villa Del Sol Apartments
11217 Barnwall St, Norwalk, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,080
860 sqft
Neatly organized kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Extra storage space, patio/balcony and carpet flooring. Carport, on-site laundry facilities, parking, coffee bar and large swimming pool. Pets welcome.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 01:02pm
$
Downtown Los Angeles
34 Units Available
OLiVE DTLA
1243 S Olive St, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,712
1028 sqft
Sleek, modern apartment building in downtown LA, near Staples Center and the Convention Center. Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments with balconies. Underground garage. Small pets welcome with deposit and monthly fee. Pool and gym.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 01:02pm
$
Wilshire Center - Koreatown
20 Units Available
3033 Wilshire
3033 Wilshire Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,999
1681 sqft
Highrise Hollywood living with rooftop pool, stunning views, and easy access to all of Los Angeles with nearby access to I-10 and 101. Luxury concierge services, on-site gym, and clubhouse. Private patio or balcony.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated June 12 at 01:49pm
$
Historic Cultural
14 Units Available
Mozaic at Union Station
888 N Alameda St, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,461
1210 sqft
Situated close to Highway 101 and a short walk from Los Angeles Union Station. Elegantly decorated apartments with dishwasher, private laundry and garbage disposal. Resident amenities include a game room, a garage and a pool.
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CA
Ontario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CADowney, CAMontebello, CAFlorence-Graham, CACompton, CAParamount, CAEast Los Angeles, CA