Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

4746 1/2 Santa Ana street

4746 1/2 Santa Ana St · (562) 927-0445
Location

4746 1/2 Santa Ana St, Cudahy, CA 90201
Cudahy

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1 bath, $1750 · Avail. now

$1,750

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautiful 2 bedroom cottage type house - Property Id: 225969

Freshly painted, new LVT modern looking floors thruout the house , laundry dryer hook up in the kitchen, fenced , yard , garage , parking for two cars . Ready to view now. Shall be available by 3/10/2020 to move in.

There is another house at 4407 1/4 Elizabeth street, Cudahy Calif 90201- same price, deposit and amenities as 4746 1/2 Santa Ana street, Cudahy as mentioned above - - available by 4/28/2020.

Minimum credit score 620.Income 3 times the monthly rent. No prior evictions . No dogs and pets.

Call : Kam at 5629270445 or leave a message. We will contact you with in 24 hours.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/225969
Property Id 225969

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5837256)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

