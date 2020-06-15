Amenities
Beautiful 2 bedroom cottage type house - Property Id: 225969
Freshly painted, new LVT modern looking floors thruout the house , laundry dryer hook up in the kitchen, fenced , yard , garage , parking for two cars . Ready to view now. Shall be available by 3/10/2020 to move in.
There is another house at 4407 1/4 Elizabeth street, Cudahy Calif 90201- same price, deposit and amenities as 4746 1/2 Santa Ana street, Cudahy as mentioned above - - available by 4/28/2020.
Minimum credit score 620.Income 3 times the monthly rent. No prior evictions . No dogs and pets.
Call : Kam at 5629270445 or leave a message. We will contact you with in 24 hours.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/225969
Property Id 225969
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5837256)