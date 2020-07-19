1202 Covina Hills Road E

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry walk in closets Property Amenities pool garage key fob access

Custom Covina home has various unique features that sets it apart from the rest. Park like backyard, luxurious custom built pool, waterfall and pebbled bottom. Large family room with vaulted ceiling, floor to ceiling windows w/French doors leading out to backyard oasis. Master bathroom w/double sided fireplace. Washer and Dryer rooms on each floor. Walk-in closets in all bedrooms, keyless entry locks on all bedroom doors, dual pane windows installed to maximize energy efficiency and reduction of outside noise, Custom built wrought iron entry doors, seven car garage, circular driveway. All these characteristics provide for a secure & peaceful sanctuary that anyone would love to call home!