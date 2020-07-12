Apartment List
Last updated July 12 2020 at 10:32 PM

363 Apartments for rent in Coto de Caza, CA with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Coto de Caza apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within ... Read Guide >

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
The Village
23396 Via Alondra
23396 Via Alondra, Coto de Caza, CA
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$5,595
4392 sqft
Stylish Single Family Home, Two Story Five Bedroom/ Three and a half Bathrooms with fantastic views - Available Now! This 5-bedroom property offers great curb appeal with lush greenery and an extended driveway.

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
Coto de Caza Golf and Racquet Club
5 Ironwood Circle
5 Ironwood Circle, Coto de Caza, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,100
1489 sqft
Spacious, one level direct garage access townhome. Located in gated prestigious community of Coto De Caza and features 2 bedroom 2 bath with separate Landry room.

1 of 30

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Coto de Caza Golf and Racquet Club
33 Creek View
33 Creekview Road, Coto de Caza, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
2303 sqft
CORNER LOT Location on a SMALL culdesac with no homes behind in the guard gated community of COTO DE CAZA 3 bedrooms plus LOFT with 2 full bathrooms and powder room, Cherry HARDWOOD flooring throughout the ground level, Modern carpet on second

1 of 41

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Princeton Trail
25 Princeton Trail
25 Princeton Trail, Coto de Caza, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,200
2403 sqft
Superbly-appointed Coto de Caza homr in lovely Montecito, highly-upgraded with terrific views, and Cul-de-sac location! Gourmet Chefs' dream kitchen with gorgeous custom cabinetry, beautiful granite counters, top-notch stainless steel Thermador

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
Coto de Caza Golf and Racquet Club
8 Maidstone
8 Maidstone, Coto de Caza, CA
5 Bedrooms
$5,200
3950 sqft
Amazing Fairway Estate Home nestled in the prestigious gated community of Cota De Caza. This home originally featured 5 Bedrooms Plus 4.5 Baths.
Results within 1 mile of Coto de Caza
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
$
14 Units Available
Robinson Ranch
The Highlands
31872 Joshua Dr, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,995
836 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,505
1021 sqft
This Cape Cod-style community features a range of layouts, including two-story townhomes. Roman soaking tubs, wood-burning fireplaces and stunning vaulted ceilings make each apartment feel like home. Complete with lit tennis court and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
SAMLARC
Avila at Rancho Santa Margarita
22751 El Prado, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,794
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,112
1010 sqft
1-2 bedroom apartments are pet friendly with modern kitchens, crown molding, in-unit laundry, garage. Enjoy mountain views, pool, hot tub, fitness center. Easy access to Antonio Parkway, Highway 241, shopping, dining and Orange County attractions.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
SAMLARC
27 De Lino
27 De Lino, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
693 sqft
1Bed/1Bath Condo For Rent in Rancho Santa Margarita - Available Now! - Take the virtual tour here https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=3PWHCWXgXqb Welcome Home! Beautiful second floor unit for rent in the Belflora Community.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
SAMLARC
25 Roble
25 Roble, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
939 sqft
2 bed / 2 bath unit in RSM available June 1st!! - Just listed, and this will go quick!! Lower level condo available now in highly desirable Mission Courts neighborhood in central Rancho Santa Margarita near the Lake! This remodeled 2 bedroom, 2

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
SAMLARC
158 Via Vicini
158 Via Vicini, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1429 sqft
One of the best locations in Terracina. Spacious end unit with extra large patio off of living area.

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
SAMLARC
52 El Corazon
52 El Corazon, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1370 sqft
Welcome home to the desirable community of Los Paseos. This gorgeous 3 bedroom 2 ½ bathroom home is ready for you to move in.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
SAMLARC
31 Santa Loretta
31 Santa Loretta, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1027 sqft
Beautiful 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Corner (Upper) Unit, with Direct Access Garage. Convenient location at Antonio Parkway and Coto De Caza Drive. Highly coveted Casifina homes with open floor plans, soaring ceilings, and many upgrades throughout.

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
SAMLARC
49 Via Honrado
49 Via Honrado, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
700 sqft
Welcome home to this cozy and cute condo in the heart of Rancho Santa Margarita, located within the Mission Courts development and across from the stunning lake and beach club.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
SAMLARC
10 Gavilan
10 Gavilan, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
882 sqft
SUNNY UPPER LEVEL RSM CONDO - Lovely 2 bd/1 bath upper level condo in Las Flores II community. Great location near lake, restaurants, shopping . Living room with adjacent dining area. Kitchen with range, dishwasher and refrigerator.

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
Dove Canyon
61 Summitcrest
61 Summitcrest, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,200
3358 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Prestigious 24/7 Guard Gated community of Dove Canyon, It has all you want: 4 BR + Large bonus room on 2nd floor and it can be used as study room or 2nd family room upstairs, 1st floor bedroom suite, Cathedral Ceilings, 3 car garage.

1 of 48

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
Dove Canyon
7 Briercliff
7 Briercliff, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,200
3189 sqft
View 3D interactive walking tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=nmMzvBCoHRs *Aprox $250/mo savings on electric bills from solar panels!!!* Spacious Westcliff estate in prestigious guard gated golf course community of Dove Canyon.

1 of 37

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
SAMLARC
14 Daylily
14 Daylily, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1325 sqft
Available Now is this beautiful two-story end unit home in the Mission Greens community! Walk into this 3 bedroom / 2.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
SAMLARC
22 Calle del Mar
22 Calle Del Mar, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,544
1500 sqft
22 Calle del Mar Available 08/24/20 Spacious 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom Single Family Home in a Beautiful Neighborhood! - This charming two-story home is sure to please with its large, high ceiling living room and cozy fireplace for entertaining.

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
SAMLARC
51 Leonado
51 Leonado, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
1049 sqft
Charming end unit on the top level of a sought after RSM community. Enter this property by way of a spacious front patio that looks over the neighborhood. The living space is open with lots of bright light.

1 of 32

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Rancho Cielo
21406 Dahlia Court
21406 Dahlia Ct, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,300
2055 sqft
4 bedrooms 3.5 baths, with one bedroom located downstairs! This newly built condo is located in an interior, corner location. This home has newer paint and carpet with stainless steal appliances, updated tile flooring and granite counter tops.

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
Dove Canyon
20 LAWNRIDGE
20 Lawnridge, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
2440 sqft
VERY HIGHLY UPGRADED 4 BDRM, 2.
Results within 5 miles of Coto de Caza
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
41 Units Available
Broadstone Cavora
26033 Cape Dr, Laguna Niguel, CA
Studio
$1,815
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,960
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,525
1200 sqft
Tailored homes with custom cabinetry, USB charging stations and stainless steel appliances. Community includes a cinema, sky bar entertainment plaza and dog washing station. Close to I-5 and Laguna Niguel/Mission Viejo Metrolink station.
Verified

1 of 117

Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
15 Units Available
Sendero Gateway Apartment Homes
1701 Gateway Place, San Clemente, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,940
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,440
1128 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
1313 sqft
A beautiful community with a resort-like pool, outdoor lounge and cabanas. Well-appointed interiors with granite countertops, modern appliances and custom cabinetry. Just minutes from area restaurants and shops.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
15 Units Available
SAMLARC
eaves Santa Margarita
111 Via Serena, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,685
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,989
961 sqft
Located near Robinson Mall and Santa Margarita Parkway. Sun-filled units have hardwood floors and in-unit laundry. Plenty of closet space. Community amenities include bike storage and a 24-hour fitness center.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Coto de Caza, CA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Coto de Caza apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

