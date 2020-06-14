Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 9:13 AM

97 Apartments for rent in Coto de Caza, CA with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Coto de Caza renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Coto de Caza Golf and Racquet Club
1 Unit Available
8 Maidstone
8 Maidstone, Coto de Caza, CA
5 Bedrooms
$5,200
3950 sqft
Amazing Fairway Estate Home nestled in the prestigious gated community of Cota De Caza. This home originally featured 5 Bedrooms Plus 4.5 Baths.
Results within 1 mile of Coto de Caza
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
Robinson Ranch
18 Units Available
The Highlands
31872 Joshua Dr, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,060
836 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,240
1021 sqft
This Cape Cod-style community features a range of layouts, including two-story townhomes. Roman soaking tubs, wood-burning fireplaces and stunning vaulted ceilings make each apartment feel like home. Complete with lit tennis court and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
$
SAMLARC
Contact for Availability
Avila at Rancho Santa Margarita
22751 El Prado, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,790
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,112
1010 sqft
1-2 bedroom apartments are pet friendly with modern kitchens, crown molding, in-unit laundry, garage. Enjoy mountain views, pool, hot tub, fitness center. Easy access to Antonio Parkway, Highway 241, shopping, dining and Orange County attractions.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
SAMLARC
1 Unit Available
2 Mandevilla
2 Mandevilla, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
1500 sqft
Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020.

1 of 48

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Dove Canyon
1 Unit Available
7 Briercliff
7 Briercliff, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,200
3189 sqft
View 3D interactive walking tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=nmMzvBCoHRs *Aprox $250/mo savings on electric bills from solar panels!!!* Spacious Westcliff estate in prestigious guard gated golf course community of Dove Canyon.

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Dove Canyon
1 Unit Available
2 Lawnridge
2 Lawnridge, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
5 Bedrooms
$4,200
3019 sqft
One of the best lots in Dove Canyon! Ready to move in. This 5 bedroom home is located on a flag lot at the end of a cul-de-sac.
Results within 5 miles of Coto de Caza
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 07:08am
9 Units Available
Idyllwillow Resort Apartment Homes
28032 Marguerite Pkwy, Mission Viejo, CA
Studio
$1,720
525 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,827
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
960 sqft
Great location for commuters, on Marguerite Parkway, close to I-5. Units have laundry, Nest technology, and patio or balcony. Community features pool, playground and parking.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 04:51am
Vista del Lago Apartments
13 Units Available
Vista Del Lago
21622 Marguerite Pkwy, Mission Viejo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,871
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,098
1005 sqft
Nestled in a lush setting just minutes from award-winning schools Del Lago Elementary, Los Alisos Intermediate, and Trabuco High. Units features include laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. Residents enjoy community with pool, tennis, and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
113 Units Available
BROADSTONE VILARA
26033 Getty Drive, Laguna Niguel, CA
Studio
$2,125
665 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,185
903 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,770
1271 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
43 Units Available
Broadstone Cavora
26033 Cape Dr, Laguna Niguel, CA
Studio
$1,860
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,005
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,420
1200 sqft
Tailored homes with custom cabinetry, USB charging stations and stainless steel appliances. Community includes a cinema, sky bar entertainment plaza and dog washing station. Close to I-5 and Laguna Niguel/Mission Viejo Metrolink station.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
20 Units Available
Camden Crown Valley
26891 La Alameda, Mission Viejo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,902
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,306
1179 sqft
Great location between Crown Valley Parkway and adjacent hospital, and Granada Park. Easy access to San Diego Freeway. Recently upgraded one- and two-bedroom apartments feature stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and fireplaces.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 04:51am
SAMLARC
11 Units Available
Skyview
21022 Los Alisos Blvd, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,752
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,276
945 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,957
1218 sqft
Off Highway 241 and 261. Recently renovated with walk-in closets, updated appliances and hardwood floors. On-site features include gym, tennis court, pool and sauna. Pet-friendly property with in-unit laundry and car wash area.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 06:11am
$
Madrid Apartments
14 Units Available
Madrid Apartments
28401 Los Alisos Blvd, Mission Viejo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,960
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,175
1065 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,899
1295 sqft
Contemporary apartments and townhomes with custom cabinetry and open layouts. Community amenities include a business center, fitness studio and resident clubhouse. Near the 241 Toll Road. Near hiking at O'Neill Regional Park.
Verified

1 of 117

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
12 Units Available
Sendero Gateway Apartment Homes
1701 Gateway Place, San Clemente, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,010
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,380
1128 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,035
1313 sqft
A beautiful community with a resort-like pool, outdoor lounge and cabanas. Well-appointed interiors with granite countertops, modern appliances and custom cabinetry. Just minutes from area restaurants and shops.
Verified

1 of 85

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
14 Units Available
Esencia Sur Apartment Homes
92 Esencia Dr, San Clemente, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,285
1045 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A luxurious community featuring a resort-style pool and spa, lounge and fire pit. Beautiful apartments include sleek, modern appliances and lots of closet space. On-site fitness studio, BBQ area and media room.
Verified

1 of 53

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
5 Units Available
Mosaic Apartment Homes
27444 Camden, Mission Viejo, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,720
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,980
973 sqft
Community residents enjoy an on-site fitness center, garage parking, clubhouse, and resort-style pool. Apartments include a breakfast bar, plush carpeting, and granite countertops. Just minutes from The Shops at Mission Viejo and Cordova Park.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
SAMLARC
14 Units Available
eaves Santa Margarita
111 Via Serena, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,655
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,056
961 sqft
Located near Robinson Mall and Santa Margarita Parkway. Sun-filled units have hardwood floors and in-unit laundry. Plenty of closet space. Community amenities include bike storage and a 24-hour fitness center.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
10 Units Available
Eaves Mission Viejo
24950 Via Florecer, Mission Viejo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,710
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,060
850 sqft
Just blocks from Oso Viejo Community Park in Mission Viejo. Spacious units have patios and balconies. Tenants have use of a swimming pool, hot tub, tennis court and grill.
Verified

1 of 73

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
Township Village
14 Units Available
Laurel Canyon Apartment Homes
76 Mercantile Way, Ladera Ranch, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,765
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,225
1060 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1250 sqft
OUR DOORS ARE CLOSED, BUT WE'RE OPEN ONLINE! PLEASE CALL FOR A VIRTUAL TOUR! Laurel Canyon Apartment Homes is located just off the 241 Toll Road, and is one of four Laurel communities located in Ladera Ranch, California.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
19 Units Available
Adagio on the Green
26600 Oso Pkwy, Mission Viejo, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,920
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,355
1125 sqft
Surrounded by greenery near Mission Viejo Golf Club. Stunning interiors with granite countertops and hardwood floors. Fully furnished. On-site amenities include clubhouse, coffee bar, concierge, pool and yoga. Pet-friendly.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
33398 Paseo El Lazo
33398 Paseo El Lazo, Laguna Niguel, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
2068 sqft
Pacifica San Juan's newly built community. The Cove. Largest floor plan with 4 bedrooms plus a loft including downstairs bedroom and full bath. Open Concept Great Room with large kitchen with island with seating, Quartz counter tops.

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Covenant Hills Village
1 Unit Available
12 Vasto Street
12 Vasto St, Ladera Ranch, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,650
2723 sqft
This modern farmhouse design includes contemporary finishes and features including quartz kitchen, laundry and bath counter tops.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
SAMLARC
1 Unit Available
121 Via Contento
121 Via Contento, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
908 sqft
Welcome home to 121 Via Contento. This incredible end unit 2 bedroom and 2 bathroom condo is located in the beautiful Tijeras Creek Villas complex. The carriage unit condo is about 908 Sq ft and features a 1 car detached garage under the unit.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Palmia
1 Unit Available
21658 Paseo Maravia
21658 Paseo Maravia, Mission Viejo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
1278 sqft
Located in the premier guard gated senior community of Palmia. Awesome one story featuring 2 bedroom, 2 bath. Open kitchen with eat in area. Large living/dining room with gas fireplace.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Coto de Caza, CA

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Coto de Caza renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

