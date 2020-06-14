303 Apartments for rent in Coto de Caza, CA with garage

Apartment List
1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Coto de Caza Golf and Racquet Club
1 Unit Available
29 Charleston Lane
29 Charleston Lane, Coto de Caza, CA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$4,650
3206 sqft
Family home in the Tanglewood tract with a fabulous golf course view home located within the beautiful gates of Coto de Caza! This home features an open floor plan with a living room with high cathedral ceilings, formal dining room , a combo office/

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Coto de Caza Golf and Racquet Club
1 Unit Available
8 Maidstone
8 Maidstone, Coto de Caza, CA
5 Bedrooms
$5,200
3950 sqft
Amazing Fairway Estate Home nestled in the prestigious gated community of Cota De Caza. This home originally featured 5 Bedrooms Plus 4.5 Baths.
Results within 1 mile of Coto de Caza
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 14 at 02:16am
Robinson Ranch
18 Units Available
The Highlands
31872 Joshua Dr, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,060
836 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,240
1021 sqft
This Cape Cod-style community features a range of layouts, including two-story townhomes. Roman soaking tubs, wood-burning fireplaces and stunning vaulted ceilings make each apartment feel like home. Complete with lit tennis court and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
$
SAMLARC
Contact for Availability
Avila at Rancho Santa Margarita
22751 El Prado, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,790
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,112
1010 sqft
1-2 bedroom apartments are pet friendly with modern kitchens, crown molding, in-unit laundry, garage. Enjoy mountain views, pool, hot tub, fitness center. Easy access to Antonio Parkway, Highway 241, shopping, dining and Orange County attractions.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
SAMLARC
1 Unit Available
2 Mandevilla
2 Mandevilla, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
1500 sqft
Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020.

1 of 48

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Dove Canyon
1 Unit Available
7 Briercliff
7 Briercliff, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,200
3189 sqft
View 3D interactive walking tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=nmMzvBCoHRs *Aprox $250/mo savings on electric bills from solar panels!!!* Spacious Westcliff estate in prestigious guard gated golf course community of Dove Canyon.

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
SAMLARC
1 Unit Available
14 Daylily
14 Daylily, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1325 sqft
Available Now is this beautiful two-story end unit home in the Mission Greens community! Walk into this 3 bedroom / 2.

1 of 46

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Dove Canyon
1 Unit Available
14 Sawmill
14 Sawmill, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,800
3901 sqft
Perched above the green of the 14th hole, this premier lot boasts exceptional panoramic views.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
SAMLARC
1 Unit Available
31 Santa Loretta
31 Santa Loretta, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1027 sqft
Beautiful 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Corner Unit, with Direct Access Garage. Convenient location at Antonio Parkway and Coto De Caza Drive. Highly coveted Casifina homes with open floor plans, soaring ceilings, and many upgrades throughout.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
SAMLARC
1 Unit Available
3 Blue Oak
3 Blue Oak, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
847 sqft
Truly a great find! This 2 bedroom 2 full bath lower level property is located in the prestigious Mission Courts Community.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 02:20am
SAMLARC
1 Unit Available
31 Vía Lavendera - 1
31 Via Lavendera, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1066 sqft
VERY NICE GROUND LEVEL UNIT BRISA DEL LAGO.DIRECT ACCESS GARAGE.WASHER/DRYER AND REFRIGERATOR INCLUDED.ALSO THIS UNIT HAS HARDWOOD FLOORS.THIS UNIT WILL NOT LAST LONG. VERY NICE GROUND LEVEL UNIT BRISA DEL LAGO.DIRECT ACCESS GARAGE.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
SAMLARC
1 Unit Available
183 Montana Del Lago Drive
183 Montana del Lago Dr, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1440 sqft
Location! Location! Location! - Welcome To Montana Del Lago - Lake Front Community, Lake View, Mountain View, Pool View, Former Model Home, 2 Master Bedrooms, 2.

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
SAMLARC
1 Unit Available
6 Vista La Cuesta
6 Vista La Cuesta, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1345 sqft
1 of only 4 units in the community w/lake view. Well-appointed floor plan features a spacious living room w/vaulted ceilings, recessed lighting & FP.

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Dove Canyon
1 Unit Available
2 Lawnridge
2 Lawnridge, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
5 Bedrooms
$4,200
3019 sqft
One of the best lots in Dove Canyon! Ready to move in. This 5 bedroom home is located on a flag lot at the end of a cul-de-sac.
Results within 5 miles of Coto de Caza
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
113 Units Available
BROADSTONE VILARA
26033 Getty Drive, Laguna Niguel, CA
Studio
$2,125
665 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,185
903 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,770
1271 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
43 Units Available
Broadstone Cavora
26033 Cape Dr, Laguna Niguel, CA
Studio
$1,860
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,005
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,420
1200 sqft
Tailored homes with custom cabinetry, USB charging stations and stainless steel appliances. Community includes a cinema, sky bar entertainment plaza and dog washing station. Close to I-5 and Laguna Niguel/Mission Viejo Metrolink station.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 02:15am
20 Units Available
Camden Crown Valley
26891 La Alameda, Mission Viejo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,902
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,306
1179 sqft
Great location between Crown Valley Parkway and adjacent hospital, and Granada Park. Easy access to San Diego Freeway. Recently upgraded one- and two-bedroom apartments feature stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and fireplaces.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 03:51am
SAMLARC
11 Units Available
Skyview
21022 Los Alisos Blvd, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,752
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,276
945 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,957
1218 sqft
Off Highway 241 and 261. Recently renovated with walk-in closets, updated appliances and hardwood floors. On-site features include gym, tennis court, pool and sauna. Pet-friendly property with in-unit laundry and car wash area.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:35am
$
Madrid Apartments
14 Units Available
Madrid Apartments
28401 Los Alisos Blvd, Mission Viejo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,960
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,175
1065 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,899
1295 sqft
Contemporary apartments and townhomes with custom cabinetry and open layouts. Community amenities include a business center, fitness studio and resident clubhouse. Near the 241 Toll Road. Near hiking at O'Neill Regional Park.
Verified

1 of 117

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
12 Units Available
Sendero Gateway Apartment Homes
1701 Gateway Place, San Clemente, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,010
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,380
1128 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,035
1313 sqft
A beautiful community with a resort-like pool, outdoor lounge and cabanas. Well-appointed interiors with granite countertops, modern appliances and custom cabinetry. Just minutes from area restaurants and shops.
Verified

1 of 85

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
14 Units Available
Esencia Sur Apartment Homes
92 Esencia Dr, San Clemente, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,285
1045 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A luxurious community featuring a resort-style pool and spa, lounge and fire pit. Beautiful apartments include sleek, modern appliances and lots of closet space. On-site fitness studio, BBQ area and media room.
Verified

1 of 53

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
5 Units Available
Mosaic Apartment Homes
27444 Camden, Mission Viejo, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,720
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,980
973 sqft
Community residents enjoy an on-site fitness center, garage parking, clubhouse, and resort-style pool. Apartments include a breakfast bar, plush carpeting, and granite countertops. Just minutes from The Shops at Mission Viejo and Cordova Park.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
SAMLARC
14 Units Available
eaves Santa Margarita
111 Via Serena, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,655
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,056
961 sqft
Located near Robinson Mall and Santa Margarita Parkway. Sun-filled units have hardwood floors and in-unit laundry. Plenty of closet space. Community amenities include bike storage and a 24-hour fitness center.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
10 Units Available
Eaves Mission Viejo
24950 Via Florecer, Mission Viejo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,710
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,060
850 sqft
Just blocks from Oso Viejo Community Park in Mission Viejo. Spacious units have patios and balconies. Tenants have use of a swimming pool, hot tub, tennis court and grill.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Coto de Caza, CA

Coto de Caza apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

