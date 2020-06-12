/
3 bedroom apartments
110 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Cotati, CA
1 Unit Available
7008 SANTERO WAY
7008 Santero Way, Cotati, CA
7008 SANTERO WAY Available 06/15/20 7008 Santero Way Cotati - Nice 3 story 4 bedroom 3 bathroom townhouse in Cotati on Santero Way! Washer, dryer and refrigerator are included for tenant use and made without warranty. Cosigners ok.
1 Unit Available
6931 SANTERO WAY
6931 Santero Way, Cotati, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1701 sqft
6931 SANTERO WAY Available 06/15/20 6931 Santero Way Cotati. 1 Free Month Rent Special! Call for Details! - Beautiful 3 story townhouse in Cotati on Santero Way.
1 Unit Available
272 Aguirre Way
272 Aguirre Way, Cotati, CA
Gorgeous Newer Home in Cotati ~ - Available on June 5th. 4 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, and one large loft. Call today for a showing. Covered porch. Attached 2 car garage. Only 2 years old. Applications on our website at www.
1 Unit Available
693 W Cotati Ave
693 West Cotati Avenue, Cotati, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,900
1120 sqft
Stunning 3 bedroom, 2 bath rural residence is a must see! - Stunning 3 bedroom, 2 bath rural residence is a must see! Property can be provided furnished or unfurnished with all utilities included! Plenty of natural lighting throughout open floor
Results within 1 mile of Cotati
Verified
8 Units Available
The Reserve
5121 Dowdell Avenue, Rohnert Park, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,048
1511 sqft
The Reserve is a beautiful Town-home community in gorgeous Sonoma County. Located right in Rohnert Park, California, our community offers luxury 1, 2, 3, and 4-bedroom two story town-homes for lease.
Verified
14 Units Available
Windsor at Redwood Creek
600 Rohnert Park Expy W, Rohnert Park, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,985
1454 sqft
Newly revamped, smoke-free apartments close to Highway 101, with central air-conditioning, fireplaces, private patios, and walk-in closets. Community amenities include a 24-hour business center, a dog park, and a clubhouse.
Verified
27 Units Available
Fiori Estates
5102 Dowdell Avenue, Rohnert Park, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,865
1346 sqft
Brand new luxury apartments in the heart of Sonoma Wine Country. Enjoy the saltwater pool, bocce courts, and the dog park with views of the rolling hills.
Verified
17 Units Available
Adega
541 Carlson Avenue, Rohnert Park, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,275
1348 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
1 Unit Available
7279 ADRIAN DRIVE
7279 Adrian Drive, Rohnert Park, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1259 sqft
7279 ADRIAN DRIVE Available 07/15/20 3 BEDROOMS/2 BATHROOMS - As you enter this home you will Love the Open Spaciousness of the Living Room, Kitchen and Dining Area and all the Beaming Light from the Skylight and Beautiful Engineered Hardwood
1 Unit Available
7109 Avenida Cala
7109 Avenida Cala, Rohnert Park, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,590
1515 sqft
Available Now! 3 bedroom 2 bath Rohnert Park!! - This 3 bedrooms 2 bath home is available now!! New Paint / New floors Upgrades throughout Living room/Family room/Dining room Newly remodeled kitchen, Fridge/ dishwasher/electric stove (Fridge not
1 Unit Available
8034 Mason Drive
8034 Mason Drive, Rohnert Park, CA
8034 Mason Drive Available 06/19/20 M Section House - 4 Bedroom 2.5 bathroom 2 story house in Rohnert Park M Section.
1 Unit Available
8355 Lombard Way
8355 Lombard Way, Rohnert Park, CA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
8355 Lombard Way Available 08/01/20 4 Bedroom Home in L Section - ** This property is not vacant. Do NOT disturb current occupants ** We are renting a 4 bedroom, 2 bath home near the SMART train station and Sonoma State University.
1 Unit Available
7303 Circle Drive
7303 Circle Drive, Rohnert Park, CA
7303 Circle Drive Available 07/15/20 4 Bedroom Home Near SSU - We are renting a 4 bedroom, 2 bath home centrally located near the SMART train station and Sonoma State University. Large back yard with low maintenance landscaping.
1 Unit Available
7689 MELODY DRIVE
7689 Melody Drive, Rohnert Park, CA
7689 MELODY DRIVE Available 06/15/20 7689 Melody Drive, Rohnert Park/ 1 Month of Rent Free Special! Call for Details - Large spacious converted 5 bedroom/ 2.5 bathroom two story home located in the desirable M Section of Rohnert Park.
1 Unit Available
8015 MAINSAIL DRIVE
8015 Mainsail Drive, Rohnert Park, CA
8015 MAINSAIL DRIVE Available 06/15/20 8015 Mainsail Drive in Rohnert Park! - This is a beautiful 5 bedroom 3 bath two story home located in the M Section of Rohnert Park! Includes 3 car garage.
1 Unit Available
7458 MADERA PLACE
7458 Madera Place, Rohnert Park, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1324 sqft
7458 Madera Place in Rohnert Park - This beautiful 3 bedroom/ 2.5 bathroom townhouse is the one you've been waiting for! Downstairs has both your living and dining rooms equipped with newer hardwood floors.
1 Unit Available
7407 Monique Place
7407 Monique Place, Rohnert Park, CA
Available for a June 5th Move In~ Co Signers Accepted ~ Walk to SSU - Welcome to 7407 Monique Place in Rohnert Park. Walking distance to Starbucks, Parks, and SSU. This home has a living room, dining room, and seperate family room.
1 Unit Available
552 LACROSSE COURT
552 Lacrosse Court North, Rohnert Park, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1176 sqft
552 LACROSSE COURT Available 07/01/20 LaCrosse Ct! Cute 3Bd/2Ba Single Family Home in Rohnert Park.
1 Unit Available
5319 Kelliann Place
5319 Kelliann Pl, Rohnert Park, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,275
1838 sqft
5319 Kelliann Place Available 07/01/20 Excellent K-Section 2017 Construction 3 Bedroom Home / Video Walkthru - Hello friends, View a Video Walkthru Here: https://youtu.be/MDOAqx-V0fE We have a great 1838 sq ft 3 Bedroom/2.
1 Unit Available
7546 Bobbie Way
7546 Bobbie Way, Rohnert Park, CA
7546 Bobbie ~4 Bed, 2 Baths in B Section ~ Co Signers OK - Great 4 bedroom 2 bath house in B Section of Rohnert Park. Cute and clean and newer energy efficient new windows. New carpet & new wood laminate flooring to be installed. 2 car garage.
1 Unit Available
8201 Camino Colegio #137
8201 Camino Colegio, Rohnert Park, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1036 sqft
1st Months Rent is Free!! Available June 1 ~ Water & Garbage Included (Approximately a $200 Savings per Month) - This is a lovely 3 bedroom 2 bath lower level end unit. New kitchen cabinets and newer granite counter tops in the kitchen.
1 Unit Available
1311 Milton Place
1311 Milton Place, Rohnert Park, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1442 sqft
One Level M Section with 2 car garage - Co-signers accepted - Great home in the M section of Rohnert Park. Close to SSU, Starbucks, schools, and park. There is an attached 2 car garage. Call us today! Applications at SonomaMarinRealtyGroup.
1 Unit Available
9 REGENTS CIRCLE
9 Regents Circle, Rohnert Park, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1324 sqft
9 Regents Circle In Rohenrt Park - Perfect 3 bedroom/ 2.5 bathroom two story townhouse located in the R Section of Rohnert Park. All appliances will be included and made without warranty. Water and garbage are also included in the rent price.
1 Unit Available
1088 Camino Coronado Ave
1088 Camino Coronado, Rohnert Park, CA
1088 Camino Coronado Ave Available 07/15/20 Cute 5 bedroom house in Rohnert Park ~ Co-signers OK! ~ - Get your housing lined up for the fall! Cute 5-bedroom in central Rohnert Park location. Available mid-July.
