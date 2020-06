Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly all utils included stainless steel bbq/grill furnished

Unit Amenities furnished patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bbq/grill

Stunning 3 bedroom, 2 bath rural residence is a must see! - Stunning 3 bedroom, 2 bath rural residence is a must see! Property can be provided furnished or unfurnished with all utilities included! Plenty of natural lighting throughout open floor plan. Stainless steel appliances. Open yard area, with newly made BBQ and patio area. This home is located on acreage that is shared with two other homes. Owner may be willing to consider pets with a qualified application and property will be available April 1! Please contact West County Property Management to view the inside! 707-230-2386. DRE 01857684



(RLNE4590268)