/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:44 PM
336 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Compton, CA
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2011 E Alondra Blvd
2011 East Alondra Boulevard, Compton, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
Gated apartment with carport in the alley! - Property Id: 217900 (UPDATE-Due to the COVID-19 we are unable to provide tours in the traditional way. We are however providing virtual tours for the safety and convenience of all of our prospects.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1700 Killen Place
1700 East Killen Place, Compton, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1850 sqft
Spacious 3+2 Home With Den - Welcome to 1700 Killen Place! This spacious Compton area home features spacious floor plan to include living room / dining room / kitchen (with stove, fridge, microwave) / master bedroom with large master bath with
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 07:03pm
1 Unit Available
1492 W 153rd Street - #A
1492 West 153rd Street, Compton, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1440 sqft
This is a newly renovated two story home only shares one wall with the other unit. It features ceramic tiles on the first floor with a bedroom and full bathroom on the first floor. All bedrooms and kitchen are spacious.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
301 South Acacia Avenue
301 South Acacia Avenue, Compton, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
936 sqft
Ideal property for rent! Located in a pride of ownership area of Compton, across the street from the Compton Court House. Turnkey, new laminate flooring and paint. Secured parking with gate. Ideal for a family with mother in law quarters in the rear.
Results within 1 mile of Compton
1 of 2
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Watts
1 Unit Available
2104 E 113th Street
2104 East 113th Street, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1200 sqft
PRESENTED BY RAHUL BHAGAT @ REALTY ONE GROUP UNITED 310-753-7016
Results within 5 miles of Compton
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
West Carson
22 Units Available
Alta South Bay
22433 S Vermont Ave, Torrance, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,420
1370 sqft
Minutes from I-110. Resort-like community with a pool, media room, garage access, fire pit, and business center. Luxury units with in-unit laundry, hardwood floors, and a patio or balcony. Pet-friendly community. 24-hour gym.
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Bixby Knolls
1 Unit Available
4806 GAVIOTA AVE
4806 Gaviota Avenue, Long Beach, CA
BEAUTIFUL 4 BEDROOM, 2 BATH...
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Lakewood Mutual
1 Unit Available
2718 Arbor Rd.
2718 Arbor Road, Lakewood, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,895
Lakewood House! - Features: - House - Large yard - Garage - Driveway - New plank flooring - Newly painted - Three bedrooms - Ceiling fans - Washer and dryer hook-up's Call Rosa for a viewing! (562) 899-0657 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5840566)
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Gardena
1 Unit Available
1225 W 166th St 110
1225 West 166th Street, Gardena, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1000 sqft
Newly Remodeled Spacious Gardena 3 Bedroom - Property Id: 286318 Beautiful and spacious, fully remodeled 3 bedroom/2 bath units in Gardena.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Artesia Freeway Corridor
1 Unit Available
2820 70th Street
2820 E 70th St, Long Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1284 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 1st Floor Unit with central heating and A/C, laundry and on-site parking. Secure duplex property near restaurants, and shopping centers in Long Beach and Paramount.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Westmont
1 Unit Available
1615 W 106th St
1615 West 106th Street, Westmont, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
Spacious Home - Property Id: 284671 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/284671 Property Id 284671 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5796084)
1 of 33
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
West Carson
1 Unit Available
1279 Ivy Terrace
1279 Ivy Ter, West Carson, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
1891 sqft
A wonderful 2 story, 3 bedroom + loft/2.5 bathroom with attached 2 car garage, small enclosed backyard and master bedroom balcony is awaiting.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Huntington Park
1 Unit Available
2102 Zoe Avenue Unit B
2102 Zoe Avenue, Huntington Park, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1000 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Congress Southwest
1 Unit Available
8461 S Halldale Ave
8461 Halldale Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
Duplex for rent. 1 unit available 3 bed & 3 bath - Property Id: 199047 For rent. The back unit is 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, up and downstairs.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Carson
1 Unit Available
22946 Mission Dr
22946 Mission Dr, Carson, CA
Amazing home in a great community! - This bright 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home is located in a gated community featuring a community pool and playground. Kitchen has beautiful granite counters with breakfast bar open to the family room.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Congress Southeast
1 Unit Available
630 E. 108th Street
630 East 108th Street, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
Spacious Single Family Home!! - Lovely single-family house, completely remodeled, 3 bedrooms 1.5 baths, new window blinds, freshly painted, 2 car garage. Washer and dryer hook-up No Pets. Rent: $2,400.00 Deposit: $2,400.
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Gardena
1 Unit Available
14817 Sutro Avenue
14817 Sutro Avenue, Gardena, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,095
14817 Sutro Avenue Available 07/01/20 UPGRADED 3 BEDROOM HOME WITH BONUS ROOM SINGLE FAMILY HOME INCLUDES LAUNDRY ROOM & GARAGE - DO NOT DISTURB RESIDENT. TO VIEW THIS HOME PLEASE CALL 562.477.9328.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Congress Southeast
1 Unit Available
121 W. 99th St.
121 West 99th Street, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1111 sqft
Single Family 3 bedroom HOUSE - For more info contact Julius Ward at 3105622361 (RLNE4555268)
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Gardena
1 Unit Available
1655 Orchid Way
1655 Orchid Way, Gardena, CA
Four Bedroom Home in Gated Community $3500.00/mo - Located in "Gardena Village" Gated Community just off Artesia Blvd. close to freeways, shopping, restaurants, and Tokyo Central Market.
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Lakewood Park
1 Unit Available
5538 LORELEI AVE
5538 Lorelei Avenue, Lakewood, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
1184 sqft
Great 3 bedroom home in Lakewood! - 3 Bedroom 1 Bath Single Family Home approximately 1,184 square feet including carpet, linoleum, stove, refrigerator, washer and dryer hook-ups, 1 car garage, Covered patio. Large fenced-in yard.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Congress Southeast
1 Unit Available
903 E. Colden Avenue
903 East Colden Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
1608 sqft
Front unit available - Contact us today for more information at 213.598.8528.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
2 Units Available
79th Apartments
828 West 79th Street, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
Quiet quadraplex in south Los Angeles. Near major shopping, downtown, FWY's, transit, and a short ride to the new RAMS/CHARGERS stadium, LA LIVE & USC.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 08:42am
Congress Southeast
1 Unit Available
9316 Avalon Blvd
9316 Avalon Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1100 sqft
. Apply now for this beautifully remodeled unit, bright and spacious at an affordable rate, section 8 welcome! Parking included stove included. Appliances: Stove. https://www.mashcole.
1 of 3
Last updated June 12 at 08:42am
East Hawthorne
1 Unit Available
13520 Lemoli Ave.
13520 Lemoli Avenue, Hawthorne, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
950 sqft
Spacious 1 bed/1 bath. Great floor plan. New carpet, new blinds, new paint, new ceiling fans and light fixtures. 1 parking included. Gated community. Laundry on site. . https://www.mashcole.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CA
Santa Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CADowney, CATopanga, CATemple City, CA