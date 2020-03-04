All apartments in Compton
903 N Sloan Ave
Last updated March 4 2020 at 12:37 PM

903 N Sloan Ave

903 North Sloan Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

903 North Sloan Avenue, Compton, CA 90221

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Stunning 1Bd/1Ba Apartment in Long Beach

903 N. Sloan Ave, a well maintained 4-unit apartment community located in Compton, CA. The property is unique due to its layout, excellent condition, and location. The property features (2) 1 bedroom + 1 bath units and (2) 2 bedroom + 1 bath units. It was built in 1952. The property is located in an excellent residential area with nearby parks, library, schools, a church, public transportation, and shopping centers.
No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

