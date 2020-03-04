Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities

Stunning 1Bd/1Ba Apartment in Long Beach - Property Id: 217282



903 N. Sloan Ave, a well maintained 4-unit apartment community located in Compton, CA. The property is unique due to its layout, excellent condition, and location. The property features (2) 1 bedroom + 1 bath units and (2) 2 bedroom + 1 bath units. It was built in 1952. The property is located in an excellent residential area with nearby parks, library, schools, a church, public transportation, and shopping centers.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/217282

Property Id 217282



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5573092)