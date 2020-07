Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Single Family Home, Corner lot with nice fenced yard - Welcome Home to 901 W Maple, this two bedroom home has ceramic tile throughout, nice living room with lots of light. Galley kitchen with room for a dinette table. There is a service porch that has washer dryer hook ups. This corner home has yard space in front both sides and back area! Lots of exterior space and a 2 car garage. Make this your home today! Call for an appointment 562-433-4700. CaDRE#01961007



(RLNE5054393)