835 W. Raymond St

Beautiful Spacious Condo in Gated Community - This tri-level free standing condo features three bedrooms and three bathrooms. Front door leads you into a light and bright living room with slider and tiled fire place, up the first set of stairs will allow you access to the dinning room that over looks your living room. Open area concept is great for entertaining friends and family. All bedrooms and two bathrooms upstairs, half bath on second level. The unit has laminate throughout and fresh paint making it ready for immediate move in! Direct access to your two car garage. Close to Longfellow Elementary, Compton High School and the 91 at S Wilmington Ave.



Rent - $2300

Security Deposit - $2350 OAC

Tenant Responsiible for All Utilities

No Pet Policy



