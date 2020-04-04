All apartments in Compton
835 W. Raymond St

835 West Raymond Street · No Longer Available
Location

835 West Raymond Street, Compton, CA 90220

Amenities

garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful Spacious Condo in Gated Community - This tri-level free standing condo features three bedrooms and three bathrooms. Front door leads you into a light and bright living room with slider and tiled fire place, up the first set of stairs will allow you access to the dinning room that over looks your living room. Open area concept is great for entertaining friends and family. All bedrooms and two bathrooms upstairs, half bath on second level. The unit has laminate throughout and fresh paint making it ready for immediate move in! Direct access to your two car garage. Close to Longfellow Elementary, Compton High School and the 91 at S Wilmington Ave.

-------------------------------------

Rent - $2300
Security Deposit - $2350 OAC
Tenant Responsiible for All Utilities
No Pet Policy

(RLNE5669180)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 835 W. Raymond St have any available units?
835 W. Raymond St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Compton, CA.
Is 835 W. Raymond St currently offering any rent specials?
835 W. Raymond St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 835 W. Raymond St pet-friendly?
No, 835 W. Raymond St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Compton.
Does 835 W. Raymond St offer parking?
Yes, 835 W. Raymond St offers parking.
Does 835 W. Raymond St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 835 W. Raymond St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 835 W. Raymond St have a pool?
No, 835 W. Raymond St does not have a pool.
Does 835 W. Raymond St have accessible units?
No, 835 W. Raymond St does not have accessible units.
Does 835 W. Raymond St have units with dishwashers?
No, 835 W. Raymond St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 835 W. Raymond St have units with air conditioning?
No, 835 W. Raymond St does not have units with air conditioning.
