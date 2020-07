Amenities

This cute three bedroom one bathroom home is located near Central Avenue and Compton Boulevard. It is in close proximity to the the 91, 110, and 105 freeways. There is wood laminate flooring in the kitchen, living room and dining room areas. It has a large - all concrete - low maintenance backyard. The refrigerator is excluded from the lease.