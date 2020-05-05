4900 N Grand Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking pool garage yoga

Charter Oaks light filled and renovated Stonebridge Covina Community 2 Bedrooms plus Den to use as Flex space, office, guests, or yoga. Cathedral ceilings, mirrored walls and skylights give plenty of light and a spacious feeling. Updated with, scraped ceilings, new wood floors and real butcher block counter tops. This area is convenient to colleges and Metrolink commuters. This home is located farthest from Grand Ave and has its own dedicated staircase. The community offers 2 pools and whirlpool spas, plenty of trees and greenery. There is extra large garage and an assigned carport space. Ask about a lease option