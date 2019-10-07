All apartments in Charter Oak
Last updated October 7 2019 at 7:05 AM

20234 E Arrow

20234 East Arrow Highway · No Longer Available
Location

20234 East Arrow Highway, Charter Oak, CA 91724
Charter Oak

Amenities

pet friendly
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
This beautiful condominium offers 3 bedrooms (plus 1 office space), 2.5 bathrooms and 1,477 sq. feet of living space. The home includes central air/heat, built in storage cabinets and a beautiful kitchen with modern amenities. Upstairs you will find the bedrooms and a great master suite with dual vanities and a walk in closet.The community is nicely landscaped with lush greenbelts. This home is located just off Arrow Hwy and is located in the lovely City of Covina.

SCHOOL DISTRICT: Charter Oak Unified School District
UTILITIES: Trash is included
PET POLICY:No pets

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20234 E Arrow have any available units?
20234 E Arrow doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charter Oak, CA.
Is 20234 E Arrow currently offering any rent specials?
20234 E Arrow is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20234 E Arrow pet-friendly?
Yes, 20234 E Arrow is pet friendly.
Does 20234 E Arrow offer parking?
No, 20234 E Arrow does not offer parking.
Does 20234 E Arrow have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20234 E Arrow does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20234 E Arrow have a pool?
No, 20234 E Arrow does not have a pool.
Does 20234 E Arrow have accessible units?
No, 20234 E Arrow does not have accessible units.
Does 20234 E Arrow have units with dishwashers?
No, 20234 E Arrow does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 20234 E Arrow have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 20234 E Arrow has units with air conditioning.
