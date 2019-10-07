20234 E Arrow

Amenities

pet friendly walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning walk in closets Property Amenities pet friendly

This beautiful condominium offers 3 bedrooms (plus 1 office space), 2.5 bathrooms and 1,477 sq. feet of living space. The home includes central air/heat, built in storage cabinets and a beautiful kitchen with modern amenities. Upstairs you will find the bedrooms and a great master suite with dual vanities and a walk in closet.The community is nicely landscaped with lush greenbelts. This home is located just off Arrow Hwy and is located in the lovely City of Covina.



SCHOOL DISTRICT: Charter Oak Unified School District

UTILITIES: Trash is included

PET POLICY:No pets