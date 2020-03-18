All apartments in Charter Oak
Last updated March 18 2020 at 7:55 PM

19531 E. Cienega Ave - 107

19531 East Cienega Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

19531 East Cienega Avenue, Charter Oak, CA 91724
Charter Oak

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
Covina is a small city in Los Angeles County, California, about 22 miles (35 km) east of downtown Los Angeles, in the San Gabriel Valley region. This unit is centrally located to many great restaurants and shopping including In-N-Out, Alosta Brewing Company, and Sears.

The city's slogan, "One Mile Square and All There", was coined when the incorporated area of the city was only (some say slightly less than) one square mile, making it the smallest city in area in the country.

Please Note: Unit is being renovated. Photos are of an adjacent unit so some differences may be present.

2 bedroom
2 full bathrooms
Dining area
Living room
Kitchen
Electric stove
Dishwasher
Patio
Downstairs Unit
Central Heat A/C
2 parking spaces
Gated complex
Pool
Laundry room on property
Charter Oak School District
Owner pays: Trash, Sewer & Water
Tenant pays: Electric & Cable
Non Smoking Property

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19531 E. Cienega Ave - 107 have any available units?
19531 E. Cienega Ave - 107 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charter Oak, CA.
What amenities does 19531 E. Cienega Ave - 107 have?
Some of 19531 E. Cienega Ave - 107's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19531 E. Cienega Ave - 107 currently offering any rent specials?
19531 E. Cienega Ave - 107 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19531 E. Cienega Ave - 107 pet-friendly?
Yes, 19531 E. Cienega Ave - 107 is pet friendly.
Does 19531 E. Cienega Ave - 107 offer parking?
Yes, 19531 E. Cienega Ave - 107 offers parking.
Does 19531 E. Cienega Ave - 107 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19531 E. Cienega Ave - 107 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19531 E. Cienega Ave - 107 have a pool?
Yes, 19531 E. Cienega Ave - 107 has a pool.
Does 19531 E. Cienega Ave - 107 have accessible units?
No, 19531 E. Cienega Ave - 107 does not have accessible units.
Does 19531 E. Cienega Ave - 107 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19531 E. Cienega Ave - 107 has units with dishwashers.
Does 19531 E. Cienega Ave - 107 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 19531 E. Cienega Ave - 107 has units with air conditioning.

