19531 E. Cienega Ave - 107

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking pool

Covina is a small city in Los Angeles County, California, about 22 miles (35 km) east of downtown Los Angeles, in the San Gabriel Valley region. This unit is centrally located to many great restaurants and shopping including In-N-Out, Alosta Brewing Company, and Sears.



The city's slogan, "One Mile Square and All There", was coined when the incorporated area of the city was only (some say slightly less than) one square mile, making it the smallest city in area in the country.



Please Note: Unit is being renovated. Photos are of an adjacent unit so some differences may be present.



2 bedroom

2 full bathrooms

Dining area

Living room

Kitchen

Electric stove

Dishwasher

Patio

Downstairs Unit

Central Heat A/C

2 parking spaces

Gated complex

Pool

Laundry room on property

Charter Oak School District

Owner pays: Trash, Sewer & Water

Tenant pays: Electric & Cable

Non Smoking Property