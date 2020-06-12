3633-3635 Ocean Dr.

Amenities

Hollywood Beach | Fully-furnished 5 bed + 3 bath beachfront home in Oxnard! - Indulge in coastal living and enjoy the views from this Hollywood Beach oceanfront duplex! With a total of 5 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms, this modern duplex has a private beachfront entrance on both upper and lower units. Enjoy the jaw-dropping sunrises and sunsets that cast through the silhouette of the Channel Islands!



The cozy lower unit offers an open layout for the living, dining and kitchen area. Pull open the shades from the large front windows for unobstructed beach and deck views. The 2 furnished bedrooms in the back share a Jack-and-Jill bathroom. One bedroom includes a queen bed and the other bedroom a convenient Murphy queen bed and working sauna.



The stairs lead up to the impressive main unit on the second floor. Another open floor plan provides the dining, living and kitchen area with plenty of natural light and stunning coastal views. Living room features cozy fireplace and flat screen TV for entertainment. Update kitchen features stainless steel appliances. Cool modern lights illuminate the island/bar that provides extra seating. Down the hall are the 2 bedrooms, one featuring a queen bed and the other a fun double/twin bunk-bed perfect for kids. The master bedroom features a king bed and has a unique open-bathroom layout with bathtub and stand-up shower.



Snag a front row seat on the deck and enjoy the best of coastal living!



Tile and wood flooring throughout.

Home includes 2-car garage and driveway for parking.

Utilities flat rate of $500



(RLNE3847336)