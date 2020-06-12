All apartments in Channel Islands Beach
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:31 AM

3633-3635 Ocean Dr.

3633 Ocean Dr · (805) 832-4075 ext. 107
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3633 Ocean Dr, Channel Islands Beach, CA 93035
Hollywood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 3633-3635 Ocean Dr. · Avail. now

$7,450

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 2355 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
sauna
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
sauna
Hollywood Beach | Fully-furnished 5 bed + 3 bath beachfront home in Oxnard! - Indulge in coastal living and enjoy the views from this Hollywood Beach oceanfront duplex! With a total of 5 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms, this modern duplex has a private beachfront entrance on both upper and lower units. Enjoy the jaw-dropping sunrises and sunsets that cast through the silhouette of the Channel Islands!

The cozy lower unit offers an open layout for the living, dining and kitchen area. Pull open the shades from the large front windows for unobstructed beach and deck views. The 2 furnished bedrooms in the back share a Jack-and-Jill bathroom. One bedroom includes a queen bed and the other bedroom a convenient Murphy queen bed and working sauna.

The stairs lead up to the impressive main unit on the second floor. Another open floor plan provides the dining, living and kitchen area with plenty of natural light and stunning coastal views. Living room features cozy fireplace and flat screen TV for entertainment. Update kitchen features stainless steel appliances. Cool modern lights illuminate the island/bar that provides extra seating. Down the hall are the 2 bedrooms, one featuring a queen bed and the other a fun double/twin bunk-bed perfect for kids. The master bedroom features a king bed and has a unique open-bathroom layout with bathtub and stand-up shower.

Snag a front row seat on the deck and enjoy the best of coastal living!

Tile and wood flooring throughout.
Home includes 2-car garage and driveway for parking.
Utilities flat rate of $500

(RLNE3847336)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3633-3635 Ocean Dr. have any available units?
3633-3635 Ocean Dr. has a unit available for $7,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3633-3635 Ocean Dr. have?
Some of 3633-3635 Ocean Dr.'s amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3633-3635 Ocean Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
3633-3635 Ocean Dr. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3633-3635 Ocean Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 3633-3635 Ocean Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Channel Islands Beach.
Does 3633-3635 Ocean Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 3633-3635 Ocean Dr. does offer parking.
Does 3633-3635 Ocean Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3633-3635 Ocean Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3633-3635 Ocean Dr. have a pool?
No, 3633-3635 Ocean Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 3633-3635 Ocean Dr. have accessible units?
No, 3633-3635 Ocean Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 3633-3635 Ocean Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3633-3635 Ocean Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3633-3635 Ocean Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 3633-3635 Ocean Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
