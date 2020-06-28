All apartments in Cerritos
Find more places like 17304 MAURICE Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cerritos, CA
/
17304 MAURICE Avenue
Last updated September 18 2019 at 11:22 AM

17304 MAURICE Avenue

17304 Maurice Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Cerritos
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

17304 Maurice Avenue, Cerritos, CA 90703
Cerritos

Amenities

dishwasher
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
Property Amenities
Very Clean home, close to town center and freeways. Walking distance to Whitney High School/Whittman elementary, Available immediately.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17304 MAURICE Avenue have any available units?
17304 MAURICE Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cerritos, CA.
Is 17304 MAURICE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
17304 MAURICE Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17304 MAURICE Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 17304 MAURICE Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cerritos.
Does 17304 MAURICE Avenue offer parking?
No, 17304 MAURICE Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 17304 MAURICE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17304 MAURICE Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17304 MAURICE Avenue have a pool?
No, 17304 MAURICE Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 17304 MAURICE Avenue have accessible units?
No, 17304 MAURICE Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 17304 MAURICE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17304 MAURICE Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 17304 MAURICE Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 17304 MAURICE Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Find a Sublet
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avalon Cerritos
12651 Artesia Blvd
Cerritos, CA 90703
Aria
12611 Artesia Blvd
Cerritos, CA 90703
Cerritos Apartments
18944 Vickie Ave
Cerritos, CA 90703

Similar Pages

Cerritos 1 BedroomsCerritos 2 Bedrooms
Cerritos Apartments with BalconyCerritos Apartments with Parking
Cerritos Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CA
Ontario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAAliso Viejo, CACovina, CAMarina del Rey, CAEl Monte, CAArcadia, CAMontclair, CA
Cypress, CALa Verne, CACarson, CALaguna Hills, CAWestminster, CALakewood, CABellflower, CABaldwin Park, CAMonrovia, CALaguna Beach, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

Cerritos CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine