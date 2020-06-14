154 Apartments for rent in Castro Valley, CA with hardwood floors

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
9 Units Available
Redwood Valley Apartment Homes
22281 Center St, Castro Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
956 sqft
This beautiful community sits in Midtown Palo Alto and offers one- and two-bedroom units. On-site pool and close access to Stanford. Units feature open floor plans and carpeting.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
5 Units Available
Vista Creek
22432 Center St, Castro Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,299
663 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
800 sqft
Great location, minutes from Laurel School. Luxurious community offers 24-hour maintenance, parking, laundry and courtyard. Apartments have carpet, dishwasher, extra storage and patio or balcony.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
1 Unit Available
Quail Hill Apartments
20800 Lake Chabot Rd, Castro Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,480
1020 sqft
Located on Castro Valley Blvd., close to dining and shopping. Units feature laundry, patio or balcony, and dishwasher. Community offers parking, pool and package receiving.

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5300 Pacific Terrace Court
5300 Pacific Terrace Ct, Castro Valley, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,695
2334 sqft
5300 Pacific Terrace Court Available 06/19/20 COMING SOON ! Spacious 3 Bedroom Plus Loft Five Canyons Home With Bay Views ! - This beautiful property will be available for an in-person tour beginning Wednesday 6/17.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Ashland
8 Units Available
The Hamlet
1319 159th Ave, San Leandro, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,715
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,960
825 sqft
Walk to shop or dine from The Hamlet in San Leandro. On-site amenities include fitness, parking, pool, clubhouse, and convenient access to public transportation. Apartments feature ample storage, outdoor living space, and are cable-ready.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Downtown San Leandro
11 Units Available
Woodchase Apartments
2795 San Leandro Blvd, San Leandro, CA
Studio
$1,990
476 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,285
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,665
851 sqft
On-site amenities include stunning views, a large pool and sundeck, and green space. Featuring 19-foot cathedral ceilings, gas fireplaces, and private balconies and patios. Fully equipped kitchens. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
10 Units Available
Creekwood
22294 City Center Dr, Hayward, CA
Studio
$1,977
518 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,025
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,628
1160 sqft
Contemporary apartments on wooded property. Recently renovated with hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Fireplace. Community has putting green, tennis court and sauna. Near de Anza Park with easy access to I-580.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 12:31pm
Ashland
3 Units Available
Liberty Hill Townhomes
16001 Liberty St, San Leandro, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1300 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1444 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Liberty Hill Townhomes in San Leandro. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 23

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Bancroft
1 Unit Available
1710 136th Avenue
1710 136th Avenue, San Leandro, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
1247 sqft
1710 136th Ave - Beautiful 2 bedroom and 2 bathroom home, updated kitchen with newly updated counter tops and white cabinets, fireplace, luxurious hardwood floors. Includes refrigerator, washer and dryer.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:55pm
Jackson Triangle
1 Unit Available
Aloha Apartments
250 W Jackson St, Hayward, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,950
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to your new home at Aloha Apartments in Hayward, CA! Nestled in the heart of Hayward, Aloha Apartments offers all the rewards and comforts of high-class living.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
Santa Clara
6 Units Available
The Mark Apartments
24650 Amador St, Hayward, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,895
562 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
810 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to The Mark, where California charm meets modern living! The Mark is a peaceful apartment community nestled in Hayward, a beautiful suburb between San Francisco and San Jose.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
Dougherty Hills
11 Units Available
Canyon Woods
401 Canyon Woods Pl, San Ramon, CA
Studio
$1,911
436 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,294
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,912
1115 sqft
Stunning views just minutes from San Ramon Central Park. Apartment upgrades include stainless steel appliances, private patios, granite countertops and faux wood floors. On-site amenities include a garage, tennis court and pool.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Mission-Garin
13 Units Available
Cadence Apartments
28850 Dixon St, Hayward, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,299
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,662
1043 sqft
New apartment community close to downtown, CSUEB and BART. Easy commute to San Jose, Oakland, the Peninsula. Easy access to South Hayward transit station, local shopping and dining. Pet-friendly, newly renovated one- and two-bedroom apartments.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 12:57pm
Jackson Triangle
1 Unit Available
Solis Garden
20 W Harder Rd, Hayward, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,975
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to your new home at Solis Garden Apartments in Hayward, CA! Nestled in the heart of Hayward, Solis Garden Apartments offers all the rewards and comforts of high-class living.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Mission-Garin
12 Units Available
Metro Six55
655 Tennyson Rd, Hayward, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,056
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,354
940 sqft
Upscale newly-built spacious apartments boast dark cherry furniture, plush carpets and vaulted ceilings. Make use of a large outdoor pool, clubhouse, BBQ grill deck and fitness center. Near to I-880, I-580 and Oakland International Airport.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
San Lorenzo
3 Units Available
Lorenzo Commons
16201 Hesperian Blvd, San Lorenzo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,850
575 sqft
Units include microwave, range, garbage disposal and extra storage. Community features courtyard, pool, parking and on-site laundry. Great location on Hesperian Blvd, close to Nimitz Freeway.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
Santa Clara
7 Units Available
Amador Apartments
24660 Amador St, Hayward, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,900
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Near Jackson Square shopping center, these cable-ready homes come with wall-to-wall carpeting and state-of-the-art kitchens. Residents enjoy access to a resort-style pool and a fitness center, among other amenities.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 12:13pm
$
Mulford Gardens
1 Unit Available
Marina Haven Apartments
2712 Marina Blvd, San Leandro, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,299
844 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Just minutes from the waterfront. Smoke-free community. A modern home with updated appliances, walk-in closets and 24-hour laundry. Onsite pool, carport, lobby and grilling area.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
$
Jackson Triangle
11 Units Available
Courtyard Apartments
24050 Silva Ave, Hayward, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
608 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
912 sqft
Prime location in the heart of Hayward close to shops and dining in town. Apartment homes have built-in microwaves, ceramic tile floors, new appliances and plush carpets.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
San Lorenzo
1 Unit Available
Washington
15700 Washington Ave, San Lorenzo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
860 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious 2- and 3- bedroom townhouses feature patios and private entries as well as carports. Details include French doors and upgraded appliances. Community has a large pool, fitness center and easy access to BART.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Heron Bay
1 Unit Available
2328 Overlook Ct
2328 Overlook Court, San Leandro, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,600
2551 sqft
PARTIALLY FURNISHED-Newer home in Heron Bay. This is the largest floor plan in the neighborhood. There are 4 Bedrooms and 3 Bathrooms with a family room, loft and a den/office. Hardwood floors downstairs and beautiful white carpet upstairs.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Southern San Ramon
1 Unit Available
3031 Montevideo Dr
3031 Montevideo Drive, San Ramon, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,200
2112 sqft
AVAILABLE July 1st! $4200 per month rent. $5500 deposit. Remodeled! 4 bedrooms / 2 bathrooms. 2112 sq. ft of living space. One story. 3 car attached garage with sink & extra storage space.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:52pm
Crow Canyon
1 Unit Available
211 Stone Pine Lane
211 Stone Pine Lane, San Ramon, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
958 sqft
Light and Bright 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo located in Stone Pine with amazing views of Mt. Diablo. Updated kitchen with stone countertops ,stainless appliances and tile flooring, Laminate wood flooring in the living & dining area.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Millsmont
1 Unit Available
3327 68th Ave Apt B
3327 68th Avenue, Oakland, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Move-in special! $1500.00 off your 1st full month's rent! Gorgeous Oakland Two Bed/Two Bath Apartment! Walking distance to Eastmont Town Center, Taco Bell, McDonald's, Gazzali's Supermarket, Concordia Park, and more.
City Guide for Castro Valley, CA

"Fire kites drifting through the skies / Up on high I see it all the time / And from the tip top of every mountain view / From the roof I spy on room to room / Take me home / Walk the night in the valley - oh ohh oh - 'til everything is fine." (Eisley, “The Valley”)

This part of California used to be the New Spanish State of Alta, California, and this particular city is situated on land that was granted to the Mission San Jose in 1797. Despite having more than 60,000 residents, Castro Valley has never been officially incorporated as a village, town or city in America. Because of this, Castro Valley citizens are legally governed by Alameda Country, as if they were farmers living a mile apart from one another. Incorporation has been brought up in community referendums, but residents keep on knocking the idea down. Maybe they just like the idea of living off the radar, with no local police force in place? Nah, can't be that. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Castro Valley, CA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Castro Valley renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

