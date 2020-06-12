/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 2:14 PM
175 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Castro Valley, CA
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
9 Units Available
Redwood Valley Apartment Homes
22281 Center St, Castro Valley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
956 sqft
This beautiful community sits in Midtown Palo Alto and offers one- and two-bedroom units. On-site pool and close access to Stanford. Units feature open floor plans and carpeting.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
5 Units Available
Vista Creek
22432 Center St, Castro Valley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
800 sqft
Great location, minutes from Laurel School. Luxurious community offers 24-hour maintenance, parking, laundry and courtyard. Apartments have carpet, dishwasher, extra storage and patio or balcony.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
1 Unit Available
Quail Hill Apartments
20800 Lake Chabot Rd, Castro Valley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,480
1020 sqft
Located on Castro Valley Blvd., close to dining and shopping. Units feature laundry, patio or balcony, and dishwasher. Community offers parking, pool and package receiving.
Results within 1 mile of Castro Valley
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
10 Units Available
Creekwood
22294 City Center Dr, Hayward, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,572
1160 sqft
Contemporary apartments on wooded property. Recently renovated with hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Fireplace. Community has putting green, tennis court and sauna. Near de Anza Park with easy access to I-580.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Downtown San Leandro
11 Units Available
Woodchase Apartments
2795 San Leandro Blvd, San Leandro, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,665
851 sqft
On-site amenities include stunning views, a large pool and sundeck, and green space. Featuring 19-foot cathedral ceilings, gas fireplaces, and private balconies and patios. Fully equipped kitchens. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Ashland
6 Units Available
The Hamlet
1319 159th Ave, San Leandro, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,937
825 sqft
Walk to shop or dine from The Hamlet in San Leandro. On-site amenities include fitness, parking, pool, clubhouse, and convenient access to public transportation. Apartments feature ample storage, outdoor living space, and are cable-ready.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 12:42pm
$
Halcyon-Foothill
19 Units Available
Parkside Commons
900 143rd Ave, San Leandro, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,315
929 sqft
Apartments in a prime location near Bayfair BART. Recently renovated units feature walk-in closets, dishwasher, and patio or balcony. Community amenities include 24-hour gym, pool, hot tub, playground and guest parking. Pet friendly.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 12:08pm
$
North Hayward
16 Units Available
Summerwood
21701 Foothill Blvd, Hayward, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,309
847 sqft
Minutes from the Downtown Hayward BART Station for easy commuting. Recently renovated community with updated appliances, patio or balcony, and updated kitchens. On-site pool, playground and gym. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 12:30pm
Ashland
3 Units Available
Liberty Hill Townhomes
16001 Liberty St, San Leandro, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1300 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Liberty Hill Townhomes in San Leandro. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
Ashland
1 Unit Available
Ashland Gardens
16183 Ashland Ave, Ashland, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
933 sqft
Located in close proximity to the Bay Fair Mall, these units are close to 580, 238 and 880. Amenities include beautiful outdoor landscaping, large closets, ample storage space, and plenty of natural light.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Halcyon-Foothill
1 Unit Available
14835 East 14th St Apt 7
14835 East 14th Street, San Leandro, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
957 sqft
Beautiful 2 Bedroom Condo Located in the Heart of San Leandro - 14835 E.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Halcyon-Foothill
1 Unit Available
1199 Louise St
1199 Louise Street, San Leandro, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
750 sqft
Updated 2bd/1bath, Walk to BayFair BART, Full Garage - Come live in this cute 2 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment in the heart of San Leandro, just 1 mile to BayFair BART station! Close to many restaurants and shopping-- 85 Walkscore "Very Walkable.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Fairview
1 Unit Available
1864 Sally Creek Cir.
1864 Sally Creek Circle, Fairview, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1561 sqft
SPECIAL-SPACIOUS CONDO IN HAYWARD HILLS W/2 MASTER BATHS! - 360 Virtual Scrolling Video Tour: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCVzuo7UlQVV09jLKLWP0G-Q/videos?view_as=subscriber 1864 Sally Creek Cir. Hayward, CA 94541 2BD/2.5BA - Condo $2,600.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
North Hayward
1 Unit Available
22117 Main Street
22117 Main Street, Hayward, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,990
22117 Main Street Available 07/01/20 $1990 / 2 BR WONDERFULLY REMODELED TRIPLEX UNIT IN CENTRAL HAYWARD - Wonderfully remodeled triplex unit nestled in North Hayward..
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 01:03pm
Halcyon-Foothill
1 Unit Available
14863 Bancroft Avenue
14863 Bancroft Avenue, San Leandro, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 14863 Bancroft Avenue in San Leandro. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 23
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Bancroft
1 Unit Available
1710 136th Avenue
1710 136th Avenue, San Leandro, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
1247 sqft
1710 136th Ave - Beautiful 2 bedroom and 2 bathroom home, updated kitchen with newly updated counter tops and white cabinets, fireplace, luxurious hardwood floors. Includes refrigerator, washer and dryer.
1 of 22
Last updated September 28 at 11:06am
Upper B Street
1 Unit Available
1318 B St
1318 B Street, Hayward, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
997 sqft
1318 B St - Property Id: 52339 Luxurious & spacious condo 2 BR, 1 bath unit on. Completely remodeled new carpet and fresh paint. Recently replaced water heater. Washer and dryer in unit. Tons of closet space with mirrored closet doors.
Results within 5 miles of Castro Valley
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 01:49pm
Crow Canyon
4 Units Available
Canyon Creek
1000 Canyon Village Cir, San Ramon, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,355
1003 sqft
Upscale apartments located close to BART stops, Bishop Ranch, I-680, and I-580. Recently renovated units feature in-home washer and dryer, walk-in closets, and fireplace. Residents can use the swimming pool, hot tub, and 24-hour gym.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 09:56am
Crow Canyon
1 Unit Available
Park Place
255 Park Pl, San Ramon, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,530
1100 sqft
Welcome to Park Place, a residential community featuring 2 bedroom apartments in San Ramon, CA.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
Dougherty Hills
11 Units Available
Canyon Woods
401 Canyon Woods Pl, San Ramon, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,912
1115 sqft
Stunning views just minutes from San Ramon Central Park. Apartment upgrades include stainless steel appliances, private patios, granite countertops and faux wood floors. On-site amenities include a garage, tennis court and pool.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
Santa Clara
8 Units Available
Amador Village
24080 Amador St, Hayward, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,754
1211 sqft
Located minutes from Downtown San Diego, hiking, and shopping. Pet-friendly. Homes feature walk-in closets, a private balcony or patio, and ample natural light. On-site heated pool, spa, and hot tub.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 12:32pm
$
Southern San Ramon
35 Units Available
Bridges at San Ramon
309 Springfield Dr, San Ramon, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
879 sqft
Walk-in closets, private patios and cozy fireplaces characterize these modern units located in a pet-free community. Residents have access to a pool and a clubhouse, among other amenities. The Marketplace Shopping Center is next door.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 12:40pm
$
Harder-Tennyson
8 Units Available
The Timbers
25200 Santa Clara St, Hayward, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,325
851 sqft
Convenient to I-880. Studios, lofts and flats in a property with an open-air hot tub, outdoor swimming pool, 24-hour fitness facility and reserved parking. Built-in bookcases and vaulted ceilings in select homes.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Southern San Ramon
15 Units Available
The Seasons
125 Cedar Pointe Loop, San Ramon, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,006
855 sqft
The Seasons is in a quiet setting, though near 480 and 580. On-site staff provide management and security, and community amenities include pool, spa, business-center, clubhouse, and parking. Units offer space, storage, and mountain views.
