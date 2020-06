Amenities

Heather Kelly - 925-323-2025 - Newer construction Pulte Trellis Development single family home with 2 car attached garage. Gourmet kitchen with breakfast bar, breakfast nook or media area. Kitchen, dinning and family room combo and 1/2 bath. Patio with pavers and patio of both the master bedroom and 2nd bedroom. Upstairs Master suite with sliders to patio, 2nd bedroom also has a patio and 3rd bedroom has a Jack n Jill with the 2nd bedroom.Upstairs laundry room and Refrig and washer/dryer included. Closet organizers in all 3 bedroom closets. Home Owner Association Garden for all.