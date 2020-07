Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters carport recently renovated stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan granite counters refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking pool hot tub

1 Bedroom Condo in Castaic! - Santa Clarita Rental Home located off of Lake Hughes Road in the Villa Castaic Community. This home offers 1 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom and 708 sq. ft. of living space.



Available July 1st.



Masks required for all showings.



- No Pets Allowed

- Central AC/Heat

- Ceiling Fans

- Fresh Paint

- New Laminate Flooring

- Remodeled Kitchen

- Granite Countertops

- Stainless Steel Appliances

- Community Laundry

- Community Pool/Spa

- Assigned Carport with Storage

- Refrigerator - Not Warranted

- Trash and Water Included



Californialeasing.com

661.294.8500



