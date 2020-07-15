Apartment List
189 Apartments for rent in Casa de Oro-Mount Helix, CA with garages

Casa de Oro-Mount Helix apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. We... Read Guide >

1 of 30

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Casa de Oro-Mount Helix
4108 Avoyer Pl
4108 Avoyer Place, Casa de Oro-Mount Helix, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
1584 sqft
4 BR / 2 BA 1584 SQFT La Mesa Home - Beautiful home in La Mesa. The spacious single story property. The home has new carpet and features hardwood floors. The property is also AC and heating equipped.

1 of 24

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
La Mesa
9499 El Granito Ave.
9499 El Granito Avenue, Casa de Oro-Mount Helix, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
3690 sqft
Gorgeous Mt. Helix Home with Panoramic Views - Unique Craftsman home + guest house on Mt. Helix, built in 1913. The detail and woodwork throughout the home is a gorgeous example of the craftsmanship of the era.

1 of 22

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Casa de Oro-Mount Helix
9247 Brookside Circle
9247 Brookside Circle, Casa de Oro-Mount Helix, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
1016 sqft
9247 Brookside Circle Available 08/14/20 Beautiful 3 bedroom, Huge lot, Views!! Custom Kitchen, Oak Floors - This beautiful home welcomes you with a marvelous, long driveway and with an Amazing deck surrounded by trees.

1 of 6

Last updated July 15 at 10:54 PM
1 Unit Available
Casa de Oro-Mount Helix
10010 San Juan St. G
10010 San Juan Street, Casa de Oro-Mount Helix, CA
Studio
$1,650
925 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This 2 BR, 1 BA updated upstairs apartment will be available soon! The kitchen comes with granite counters, plenty of cabinet space and stainless appliances included (Refrigerator, Stove/Oven, Dishwasher & Microwave).
Results within 1 mile of Casa de Oro-Mount Helix
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
45 Units Available
La Mesa
The District
8727 Fletcher Pkwy, La Mesa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,701
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,486
1122 sqft
Peaceful community just steps from the Grossmont Trolley Station and close to Grossmont Shopping Center, Interstate 8 and Highway 125. Units have French doors, double sinks and modern kitchens.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 16 at 12:05 AM
$
7 Units Available
Spring Valley
Lakeview Village
3115 Sweetwater Springs Blvd, Spring Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,790
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,965
994 sqft
Quiet, private community with two swimming pools, complimentary internet access, fitness center and tennis courts. Apartments feature in-home washer/dryer, designer accent walls, patio/balcony and dishwasher. Pet-friendly!

1 of 17

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
El Cajon
1025 S Sunshine Ave
1025 Sunshine Street, El Cajon, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
850 sqft
2 bedroom 1 bathroom, swimming pool - Property Id: 307038 Nice 2 bedroom 1 bathroom, apartment.

1 of 11

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Rancho San Diego
12058 Calle De Montana # 265
12058 Calle De Montana, Rancho San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1161 sqft
12058 Calle De Montana # 265 Available 07/22/20 Rancho San Diego - Corner Location - Upstairs Master Suite - AC - Private Patio - Garage - - Rancho San Diego - Rancho Villas HOA - Community Pool, Spa, Tennis, Fitness Center & Clubhouse - 2 Story

1 of 25

Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
1465 East Lexington Avenue #5C
1465 East Lexington Avenue, El Cajon, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
1178 sqft
Cozy 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Condo in El Cajon - This condo could not be more perfect for a small family. The inside of the home is a must see.

1 of 11

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Rancho San Diego
1771 Jamacha Road #B
1771 Jamacha Road, Rancho San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
725 sqft
Beautiful Newer House, Mountain Views, Utilities Included, Rancho San Diego - This beautiful 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath Rancho San Diego house is located close to schools, shopping and freeways.
Results within 5 miles of Casa de Oro-Mount Helix
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
9 Units Available
Lake Murray
Mission Trails
6975 Golfcrest Dr, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,862
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,172
833 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment complex with outdoor BBQ kitchen, pool, spa and public clubhouse for entertaining. Located near Lake Murray and Cowles Mountain. Full size washer and dryer in unit, plus private patios and balconies.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
5 Units Available
Lemon Grove
Celsius
100 Citronica Ln, Lemon Grove, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,865
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,275
967 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Due to Covid-19 Our leasing office is closed to the Public. Please call or Email for a Vitrual Tour Experience a future-forward lifestyle that challenges the ordinary at Celsius - apartments in Lemon Grove for rent.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
4 Units Available
Parc One
320 Town Center Pkwy, Santee, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,741
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1166 sqft
Convenient access to the San Vicente Freeway. Apartments with wood-style floors, granite counters, deluxe appliances and full-sized washers and dryers in a community boasting an observation platform overlooking the San Diego River.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
10 Units Available
La Mesa
Seta
7346 Parkway Dr, La Mesa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,903
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,475
1123 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location for commuters, just off of I-8 and close to 70th Street train station. Residents enjoy units with patio or balcony, granite counters and garbage disposal. Community includes pool, parking, playground and BBQ grill.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
1 Unit Available
Canyon Springs
2000 East Main Street, El Cajon, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,105
1220 sqft
Canyon Springs Townhome Apartments' ideal location places you just minutes away from dining, shopping and a variety of entertainment opportunities. Canyon Springs also provides easy access to freeways and public transportation.

1 of 8

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
College East
4912 63rd Street
4912 63rd Street, San Diego, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,200
2180 sqft
4912 63rd Street Available 08/01/20 College Area House - Close to SDSU - 4 Bedrooms - - College Area Rental - Tile & Wood Floors - Great For Students - Close to SDSU - Large Rooms - Two Car Garage, Plus Driveway Parking - Central A/C - Upgraded

1 of 31

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
1866 Priest Street
1866 Priest St, El Cajon, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
1805 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020.

1 of 7

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Skyline
425 South Meadowbrook Drive
425 South Meadowbrook Drive, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1535 sqft
2Story, 2Car garage attached, small Backyard, Trash included, washer & dryer room, walk-in Pantry, Community Pool & BBQ area More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/san-diego-ca?lid=12917931 (RLNE5426062)

1 of 9

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Rolando
4624 Rolando Blvd.
4624 Rolando Boulevard, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,795
1550 sqft
4624 Rolando Blvd.

1 of 36

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
College West
4995 Tierra Baja Way
4995 Tierra Baja Way, San Diego, CA
5 Bedrooms
$4,500
1860 sqft
Large 5 Bedroom House right next to SDSU! - Large five-bedroom house walking distance to SDSU! A little about what this home has to offer: large living spaces, beautiful bedrooms, a great kitchen with updated appliances, and a huge backyard

1 of 10

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Lemon Grove
2430 69th Street
2430 69th Street, Lemon Grove, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
967 sqft
2430 69th Street Available 09/05/20 69th St **Single Story, 2 Bedroom, Garage, View, RV Parking! - Single Story, 2 Bedroom,1 Bath, Wood Floors, 2 Car Garage! Approx. 967 Sq. Ft.

1 of 26

Last updated July 15 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
College East
4947 63rd St
4947 63rd Street, San Diego, CA
5 Bedrooms
$4,600
1900 sqft
REALLY CLEAN 5 bedrooms and 2 bathroom house walking distance to SDSU w/ 2 car garage. AC. Hardwood Floors, Spacious Living Room w/Beautiful Fire Place w/Marble Surround/Hearth, Large Eat-In Kitchen, Nice size bedrooms.

1 of 18

Last updated July 15 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
College West
5744 Mary Lane Dr
5744 Mary Lane Drive, San Diego, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,200
1764 sqft
Re-renting for Students who are not coming to San Diego due to COVID I need to re-rent it for them!!! This is an A+ Location for SDSU Campus proximity! Well-maintained 4 Bedroom, 2 Bath single-story with over 1700 square feet, beautiful hardwood

1 of 6

Last updated July 15 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
College East
5083 Alumni Pl
5083 Alumni Place, San Diego, CA
8 Bedrooms
$5,600
2568 sqft
This huge 8 bedroom 3 bathroom house is recently remodeled with hardwood floors, and stainless steel appliances. Large Bedrooms big enough for mutiple people to share if need be.
City Guide for Casa de Oro-Mount Helix, CA

"So hold on tight; stay up all night, 'cause Rosie I'm comin' on strong / By the time we meet the morning light I will hold you in my arms / I know a pretty little place in Southern California down San Diego way / There's a little cafe where they play guitars all night and day / You can hear 'em in the back room strummin' / So hold tight 'cause don't you know daddy's comin'" - Bruce Springsteen, "Rosalita"

It's hot, it's dry, and it's filled with delicious taco shops. Casa de Oro-Mount Helix is often overlooked (or straight up ignored) in favor of its better-known neighbor San Diego, but the quaint little town east of the port city has plenty to offer people willing to suffer the rarely crowded 10-minute drive to visit. Minimal traffic and maximal amenities make this little golden gem a great place to set up shop or home, and you can bet you'll find a deal on more than the rents--did we mention the taco shops? If food and housing aren't convincing enough, then perhaps the nearby public trolley will sway you to the light side. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garages in Casa de Oro-Mount Helix, CA

Casa de Oro-Mount Helix apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

