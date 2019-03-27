All apartments in Casa de Oro-Mount Helix
Find more places like 9938 Buena Vista Dr..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Casa de Oro-Mount Helix, CA
/
9938 Buena Vista Dr.
Last updated March 27 2019 at 1:36 PM

9938 Buena Vista Dr.

9938 Buena Vista Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Casa de Oro-Mount Helix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

9938 Buena Vista Drive, Casa de Oro-Mount Helix, CA 91977
Casa de Oro-Mount Helix

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/5dbcb7202c ----
1495.00
Dogs OK
Cats OK
Pets OK. Breed restrictions apply.
Yes
No
269000
Gorgeously upgraded 2 bed and 2 bath Condo. Alittle slice of heaven! This place is to die for! Granite countertops, wood laminate flooring through out, stainless steel appliances, ceiling fans and Mirrored closet doors. Upstairs unit. Currently tenant occupied month to month basis. Selling agent to confirm info before close of escrow. (jg)
Noble Real Estate Services
www.NobleProperties.info
1371 Presioca St.
Spring Valley
CA
91977
Josef
Showings@NobleProperties.info
619-410-9168

Six Months Lease

Appliances
Blinds
Cabinets
Closets
Granite Countertops
Kitchen
Stainless Steel Kitchen
Stove

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9938 Buena Vista Dr. have any available units?
9938 Buena Vista Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Casa de Oro-Mount Helix, CA.
What amenities does 9938 Buena Vista Dr. have?
Some of 9938 Buena Vista Dr.'s amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9938 Buena Vista Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
9938 Buena Vista Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9938 Buena Vista Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 9938 Buena Vista Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 9938 Buena Vista Dr. offer parking?
No, 9938 Buena Vista Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 9938 Buena Vista Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9938 Buena Vista Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9938 Buena Vista Dr. have a pool?
No, 9938 Buena Vista Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 9938 Buena Vista Dr. have accessible units?
No, 9938 Buena Vista Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 9938 Buena Vista Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 9938 Buena Vista Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9938 Buena Vista Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 9938 Buena Vista Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Casa de Oro-Mount Helix 3 BedroomsCasa de Oro-Mount Helix Apartments with Garages
Casa de Oro-Mount Helix Apartments with Hardwood FloorsCasa de Oro-Mount Helix Apartments with Parking
Casa de Oro-Mount Helix Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CAOceanside, CAEscondido, CAVista, CACarlsbad, CASan Marcos, CAEl Cajon, CA
La Mesa, CATemecula, CAPoway, CASantee, CAEncinitas, CANational City, CASpring Valley, CALemon Grove, CA
Rancho San Diego, CARamona, CALake San Marcos, CALakeside, CADel Mar, CAWinter Gardens, CALa Presa, CAImperial Beach, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoCuyamaca College
San Diego City CollegePalomar College
San Diego Mesa College