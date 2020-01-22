9808 Bonnie Vista Dr.

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher microwave oven range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

4bdrm, 2.5 ba. house in La Mesa by Mt Helix $2850.00 a month. - Available 1/1/2020 just in time for the New Year. If interested please apply on line at bkbinc.com or call Helen 619-226-7368. or email: operations@bkbinc.com Great schools, back side of Mt Helix, close to the 8 & 94. Nice fenced yard with views, quiet street.

Credit score of 700+, no evicts or owing landlords, verifiable income 3 times the rent, clean background all will be checked.



Includes a new stove top, refrigerator and microwave. Newer double wall oven, dishwasher. New carpet. w/d hook-ups (dryer hook-up is gas)



Yard in back fully fenced. Beautiful views and a 2 car garage.



Pets allowed with deposit. (2 dog or 2 cat max) Certain breed restrictions apply MUST have renters insurance to include pets.



(RLNE2318688)