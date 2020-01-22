All apartments in Casa de Oro-Mount Helix
Last updated January 22 2020 at 11:33 AM

9808 Bonnie Vista Dr.

9808 Bonnie Vista Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9808 Bonnie Vista Drive, Casa de Oro-Mount Helix, CA 91941
Casa de Oro-Mount Helix

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
4bdrm, 2.5 ba. house in La Mesa by Mt Helix $2850.00 a month. - Available 1/1/2020 just in time for the New Year. If interested please apply on line at bkbinc.com or call Helen 619-226-7368. or email: operations@bkbinc.com Great schools, back side of Mt Helix, close to the 8 & 94. Nice fenced yard with views, quiet street.
Credit score of 700+, no evicts or owing landlords, verifiable income 3 times the rent, clean background all will be checked.

Includes a new stove top, refrigerator and microwave. Newer double wall oven, dishwasher. New carpet. w/d hook-ups (dryer hook-up is gas)

Yard in back fully fenced. Beautiful views and a 2 car garage.

Pets allowed with deposit. (2 dog or 2 cat max) Certain breed restrictions apply MUST have renters insurance to include pets.

(RLNE2318688)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9808 Bonnie Vista Dr. have any available units?
9808 Bonnie Vista Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Casa de Oro-Mount Helix, CA.
What amenities does 9808 Bonnie Vista Dr. have?
Some of 9808 Bonnie Vista Dr.'s amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9808 Bonnie Vista Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
9808 Bonnie Vista Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9808 Bonnie Vista Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 9808 Bonnie Vista Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 9808 Bonnie Vista Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 9808 Bonnie Vista Dr. offers parking.
Does 9808 Bonnie Vista Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9808 Bonnie Vista Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9808 Bonnie Vista Dr. have a pool?
No, 9808 Bonnie Vista Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 9808 Bonnie Vista Dr. have accessible units?
No, 9808 Bonnie Vista Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 9808 Bonnie Vista Dr. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9808 Bonnie Vista Dr. has units with dishwashers.
Does 9808 Bonnie Vista Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 9808 Bonnie Vista Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
